 
menu
South Africa 10.8.2017 01:22 pm

Employer disgusted at brutal killing of KZN farm night guard

Orrin Singh
The container in which Mthembu's body was found burnt beyond recognition. Picture: Supplied

The container in which Mthembu's body was found burnt beyond recognition. Picture: Supplied

The night guard had worked for his employer for 15 years.

The brutal killing of a night guard on a farm between Ndabayake and Felixton in KwaZulu-Natal has left his employer shocked and disgusted at the barbaric act.

The Zululand Observer reports that Skumba Mthembu’s body was found burnt beyond recognition in a container close to where he had been stationed on duty on Friday evening.

His employer, business owner and philanthropist David Bell of Petlands Sugar Estate, made the gruesome discovery on Saturday morning.

Bell was recently lauded by the local community after he, together with other stakeholders, introduced a state-of-the-art irrigation system to supply water to vegetable gardens of 30 members who are mainly senior women of the Nyonikayiphumuli Gardening Cooperative.

“I went down to the gardens where they were planting seedlings at around 6.30am on Saturday morning.

“Thereafter I went to check up on Mthembu.”

Arriving at the container, Bell noticed a fire smouldering, but no sight of Mthembu.

“I thought he had knocked off as his shift was over so I went to check at the place he resides.

“I couldn’t find him there either and it was only when I returned to the container, and the smoke had somewhat subsided, that I saw his body,” he said.

While the motive is unclear and very little evidence on scene has been collected, Bell noted there were signs of a struggle.

“There was blood on the door of the container so I can only presume there was some sort of fight or struggle.

“They may just have come to rob him, because none of the electric cables he was guarding were tampered with or taken.

“It’s just sad that there are people out there who have no respect or consideration for life.

“Mthembu was a good guy; he worked for me for 15 years and had a good work history.

“I just hope that whoever was involved in this will get caught and be prosecuted,” Bell said.

A case of murder has been opened with Empangeni police.

Blood on the door of the container. Picture: Supplied

Blood on the door of the container. Picture: Supplied

Caxton News Service

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Two arrested, hunt continues for six others after Limpopo farm attack 6.8.2017
KZN farmhouse attack: Man shot in stomach 29.7.2017
Third farm attack in two days leaves Tzaneen shaken 15.4.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Punches fly as fight between Durban Indian, white golfers gets dirty
South Africa

WATCH: Punches fly as fight between Durban Indian, white golfers gets dirty

Boyfriend allegedly beats woman over lobola
News

Boyfriend allegedly beats woman over lobola

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!
South Africa

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

Next: No confidence in taxman
Columns

Next: No confidence in taxman

readers' choice

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

Dali Mpofu buys Mzwanele Manyi lunch after losing Zuma bet
South Africa

Dali Mpofu buys Mzwanele Manyi lunch after losing Zuma bet

Dlamini-Zuma says she’s been struggling for a long time
South Africa

Dlamini-Zuma says she’s been struggling for a long time

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway
South Africa

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway

Man shot dead, 21 arrested in Tlhabane job protest
South Africa

Man shot dead, 21 arrested in Tlhabane job protest

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.