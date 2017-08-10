 
South Africa 10.8.2017 01:27 pm

Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf arrives in SA

ANA
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane receives Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday at the State Protocol lounge. Amohetswe Motholo (5) handed flowers to Johnson Sirleaf. Picture supplied by Jacoline Schoonees.

Zuma and Johnson Sirleaf plan to review the bilateral cooperation between South African and Liberia.

Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf arrived in South Africa on Thursday for a state visit, and was met at OR Tambo International Airport by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

President Jacob Zuma will on Friday host Johnson Sirleaf in Pretoria.

“The visit is an important vehicle for economic growth and cooperation between the two countries, and will further contribute to strengthening intra-trade relations in the continent of Africa,” said Dr. Bongani Ngqulunga, Zuma’s spokesperson.

He said South Africa and Liberia had maintained good diplomatic and political relations since the attainment of freedom and democracy. The two countries have a general cooperation agreement and they have signed a memorandum of understanding on economic and technical cooperation.

“These agreements allow the two countries to engage on a number of areas of possible cooperation, including agriculture, energy, infrastructure development, capacity and institutional building and trade as well as in the health sector,” said Ngqulunga.

He said during the state visit, Zuma and Johnson Sirleaf would review the bilateral cooperation between South African and Liberia, as well as progress made with regard to finalising outstanding agreements.

Ngqulunga said the visit would serve to further deepen cooperation between the two countries.

