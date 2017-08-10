 
South Africa 10.8.2017 12:05 pm

Mduduzi Manana arrives in court

Citizen reporter
Mduduzi Manana Deputy Minister of Higher Education speaks at ANC hosted breakfast briefing with editors, Parktown, 17 March 2014. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Manana is accused of assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Joburg at the weekend.

Mduduzi Manana, the deputy minister of higher education, on Thursday morning arrived at Randburg Magistrates’ Court.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has drawn widespread criticism from members of the public and gender activists over the police’s failure to arrest Manana.

Following the release of a video that appears to show the moment the assault happened at Cubana in Fourways, in Johannesburg, Manana has apologised and admitted to hitting Mandisa Duma.

Mbalula vowed on Wednesday, National Women’s Day, that Manana’s “flashy suits” would not save him from facing the law over his actions.

ALSO READ:

Mduduzi Manana may still be arrested this week

