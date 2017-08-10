Mduduzi Manana arrives in court

Mduduzi Manana, the deputy minister of higher education, on Thursday morning arrived at Randburg Magistrates’ Court.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has drawn widespread criticism from members of the public and gender activists over the police’s failure to arrest Manana.

Following the release of a video that appears to show the moment the assault happened at Cubana in Fourways, in Johannesburg, Manana has apologised and admitted to hitting Mandisa Duma.

Mbalula vowed on Wednesday, National Women’s Day, that Manana’s “flashy suits” would not save him from facing the law over his actions.

EXCLUSIVE: #MduduziManana arrives for his appearance at the Randburg Magistrate's court. pic.twitter.com/bNV74sPYLV — Jacaranda FM (@jacarandafm) August 10, 2017

RT @iavanpijoos: #MduduziManana not being held in the holding cells. He's being held in a Senior Prosecutor's office pic.twitter.com/r7gzstVmL8 — Team News24 (@MyNews24) August 10, 2017

