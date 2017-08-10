Protesters block some roads in Emalahleni

Emalahleni community members and motorists awoke on Wednesday to find roads in the KwaGuqa extensions blocked with various objects as the protest action that started on Tuesday, continued on Wednesday, reports the Witbank News.

Instead of celebrating Women’s Day, some motorists struggled to access various areas along the road and a truck was burnt on the N4 from Pretoria. Traffic, therefore, had to be redirected by traffic officers.

The road leading to the KG Mall was blocked by stones, burning tyres and firewood. Two cars, a Fiat Uno and Toyota Avanza, were burnt on the road.

It is unclear as to what the protest was about.

All sort of items were used to block the road by the protesters on the Mathew Phosa road near Vosman. Picture: Witbank News

– Caxton News Service

