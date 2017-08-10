Police seize illicit skin creams headed for SA

Police on Thursday seized R70 000 worth of harmful skin-lightening creams transported in a truck from Botswana to South Africa.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said some of the creams were hidden under sacks of soya beans.

“The truck with foreign registration numbers was stopped and searched by police and the department of home affairs customs officials and while searching the vehicle, the driver managed to flee on foot leaving the truck behind. Police investigation to trace the suspect and to determine the origin of the creams is continuing,” he added.

Forty boxes containing Betasol cream, a very strong corticosteroid, and 2 606 tubs of Epidermic were confiscated. The creams have been deemed dangerous or undesirable by the Medicines Control Council.