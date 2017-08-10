 
menu
South Africa 10.8.2017 10:11 am

Benoni car crash leaves two dead, another critical

ANA

Paramedics found the ‘lifeless bodies’ of two men inside the light motor vehicle.

Two men were killed and another was critically injured when a car and a panel van collided on Birch Road in Benoni.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the fatal crash happened at 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Paramedics found the “lifeless bodies” of two men inside the light motor vehicle. “Assessments showed that the med showed no signs of life,” said Meiring, adding they were declared dead.

The driver of the panel van was found lying outside his vehicle. He had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition.

Meiring said treatment and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated in an effort to stabilise his vital signs. Once treated, the man was airlifted to Mediclinic Sandton.

Local authorities were on the scene and were investigating the cause of the crash.

Related Stories
Transport minister welcomes investigation into N3 bridge collapse 9.8.2017
Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway 9.8.2017
Two people killed, two injured in five-vehicle crash 8.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Boyfriend allegedly beats woman over lobola
News

Boyfriend allegedly beats woman over lobola

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!
South Africa

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

Next: No confidence in taxman
Columns

Next: No confidence in taxman

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more
Columns

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more

readers' choice

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

Dali Mpofu buys Mzwanele Manyi lunch after losing Zuma bet
South Africa

Dali Mpofu buys Mzwanele Manyi lunch after losing Zuma bet

Dlamini-Zuma says she’s been struggling for a long time
South Africa

Dlamini-Zuma says she’s been struggling for a long time

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway
South Africa

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway

Man shot dead, 21 arrested in Tlhabane job protest
South Africa

Man shot dead, 21 arrested in Tlhabane job protest

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.