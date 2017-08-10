Benoni car crash leaves two dead, another critical

Two men were killed and another was critically injured when a car and a panel van collided on Birch Road in Benoni.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the fatal crash happened at 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Paramedics found the “lifeless bodies” of two men inside the light motor vehicle. “Assessments showed that the med showed no signs of life,” said Meiring, adding they were declared dead.

The driver of the panel van was found lying outside his vehicle. He had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition.

Meiring said treatment and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated in an effort to stabilise his vital signs. Once treated, the man was airlifted to Mediclinic Sandton.

Local authorities were on the scene and were investigating the cause of the crash.