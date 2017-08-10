 
menu
South Africa 10.8.2017 07:51 am

IFP walks out of Women’s Day rally

ANA
Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

The rally was called for by the Premier of KZN Premier Willies Mchunu, who is a member of the ANC.

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) members walked out of Women’s Day rally in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) because their counterparts from the African National Congress (ANC) came wearing party regalia.

“ANC women gave us an assurance that anyone coming to the Women’s Parliament wearing ANC or any party-political regalia would be escorted out of the event because it was a government function,” said Thokozile Gumede, chairperson of the IFP Women’s Brigade in KZN.

The rally on Wednesday held at Mondlo Township, outside Vryheid, was called for by the Premier of KZN Premier Willies Mchunu, who is a member of the ANC.

Gumede said ANC members arrived in buses and minibus taxis dressed in full ANC regalia.

“What was supposed to be a government function turned into a clear ANC rally,” said Gumede. She said they sang ANC songs and chanted party slogans, without any objection from government leaders.

The IFP said they would have ensured their members wore party colours to the rally if they had known the ANC was going to do so.

Gumede said the rally was scheduled to continue on Thursday, but she warned the IFP “will yet again boycott it if they continue to allow a government function to be hijacked by the ANC.”

The provincial ANC could not be immediately reached for comment.

Related Stories
Sky’s the limit for female Boeing pilot 10.8.2017
SA is churning out weak-ass men in little boy undies 10.8.2017
DA members protest against women abuse in Diepsloot 9.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!
South Africa

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

Next: No confidence in taxman
Columns

Next: No confidence in taxman

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more
Columns

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee
Celebrities

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee

readers' choice

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway
South Africa

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more
Columns

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more

Vote of no confidence in Zuma fails but lands body blow against ANC
South Africa

Vote of no confidence in Zuma fails but lands body blow against ANC

Malema: South Africa, we told you so
South Africa

Malema: South Africa, we told you so

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.