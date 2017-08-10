IFP walks out of Women’s Day rally

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) members walked out of Women’s Day rally in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) because their counterparts from the African National Congress (ANC) came wearing party regalia.

“ANC women gave us an assurance that anyone coming to the Women’s Parliament wearing ANC or any party-political regalia would be escorted out of the event because it was a government function,” said Thokozile Gumede, chairperson of the IFP Women’s Brigade in KZN.

The rally on Wednesday held at Mondlo Township, outside Vryheid, was called for by the Premier of KZN Premier Willies Mchunu, who is a member of the ANC.

Gumede said ANC members arrived in buses and minibus taxis dressed in full ANC regalia.

“What was supposed to be a government function turned into a clear ANC rally,” said Gumede. She said they sang ANC songs and chanted party slogans, without any objection from government leaders.

The IFP said they would have ensured their members wore party colours to the rally if they had known the ANC was going to do so.

Gumede said the rally was scheduled to continue on Thursday, but she warned the IFP “will yet again boycott it if they continue to allow a government function to be hijacked by the ANC.”

The provincial ANC could not be immediately reached for comment.