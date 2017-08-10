 
South Africa 10.8.2017 07:16 am

N3 reopened after bridge collapse, rubble cleared overnight

ANA

The decommissioned bridge collapsed on to vehicles below, injuring five people, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Rubble and huge concrete structures from the pedestrian bridge which collapsed on the N3 between the Geldenhuys and Gilloolys interchanges  was cleared overnight and the busy freeway was reopened early Thursday morning.

Authorities had warned the freeway could be closed for up to two days. However, engineers worked all night and managed to clear the road in just one day.

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi is scheduled to inspect the site on Wednesday morning.

The South African National Roads Agency is investigating the cause of the bridge collapse.

