South Africa 9.8.2017 08:20 pm

Transport minister welcomes investigation into N3 bridge collapse

ANA
Picture: SAPS

The footbridge was constructed in 1978 and had not been in use for a number of years.

Minister of Transport Joe Maswanganyi on Wednesday welcomed the forensic investigation to determine the cause of the collapse of an abandoned pedestrian bridge over the N3 highway early on Wednesday.

The collapse resulted in the closure of the N3 north and south bound between the M2 Geldenhuys and N3 Gillooly’s interchanges. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and to use alternative routes.

In a statement, the department of transport said: “Minister Maswanganyi commends the swift response and collaboration by Sanral, the Gauteng department of roads and transport and Ekurhuleni municipality for ensuring that they attend to the scene and assist the injured.”

Three people were seriously injured, with one person airlifted and two transported to hospital by ambulance.

According to the statement, demolition experts were already on site to dismantle the remainder of the bridge.

Earlier, Gauteng MEC for roads and transport Ismail Vadi confirmed the freeway between the Geldenhuys interchange and Van Buuren Road near Germiston would be closed in both directions for the next 24 to 48 hours due to the collapsed bridge.

Vadi conducted a site inspection of the collapsed pedestrian bridge on the N3 highway on Wednesday morning.

“An independent structural engineer is on site and assessing the incident. Until the investigation is completed it is not possible to speculate on the cause of the collapse,” Vadi said.

“Motorists travelling on the affected freeway, particularly those going to OR Tambo Airport, are advised to take into account the unavoidable road closures due to the collapse.”

Vadi said  the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) would demolish the structure, clear the debris and open the freeway to traffic once investigations had been completed.

The decommissioned pedestrian bridge collapsed around midnight.

– African News Agency (ANA)

