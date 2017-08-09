 
menu
South Africa 9.8.2017 07:14 pm

Port Elizabeth Caltex’s safe bombed

ANA

Two cashiers on duty were tied up and locked in the bathroom before the drop safe was blown up.

A drop safe bombing took place during an armed robbery at a Caltex garage in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday, Eastern Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said just after 3pm eight suspects were seen getting out of a white Quantum minibus at a Caltex garage in Perseverance.

“Inside the garage shop these armed suspects demanded money and the location of the drop safe,” said Beetge.

Beetge said two cashiers on duty were tied up and locked in the bathroom before the drop safe was blown up with an unknown explosive device.

“The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene with a white Nissan bakkie,”

Beetge said that the vehicle was later discovered abandoned in Zwide.

No arrests have been made.

Police are appealing to anyone with information which could assist the investigation to contact SAPS.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Man shot dead, 21 arrested in Tlhabane job protest 9.8.2017
Courier driver accosted and hijacked in broad daylight 8.8.2017
Bloody attack after social braai in KZN 8.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Next: No confidence in taxman
Columns

Next: No confidence in taxman

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more
Columns

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee
Celebrities

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund
Celebrities

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee
South Africa

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee

readers' choice

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway
South Africa

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway

Vote of no confidence in Zuma fails but lands body blow against ANC
South Africa

Vote of no confidence in Zuma fails but lands body blow against ANC

Malema: South Africa, we told you so
South Africa

Malema: South Africa, we told you so

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more
Columns

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.