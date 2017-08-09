Port Elizabeth Caltex’s safe bombed

A drop safe bombing took place during an armed robbery at a Caltex garage in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday, Eastern Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said just after 3pm eight suspects were seen getting out of a white Quantum minibus at a Caltex garage in Perseverance.

“Inside the garage shop these armed suspects demanded money and the location of the drop safe,” said Beetge.

Beetge said two cashiers on duty were tied up and locked in the bathroom before the drop safe was blown up with an unknown explosive device.

“The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene with a white Nissan bakkie,”

Beetge said that the vehicle was later discovered abandoned in Zwide.

No arrests have been made.

Police are appealing to anyone with information which could assist the investigation to contact SAPS.

– African News Agency (ANA)