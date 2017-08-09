 
menu
South Africa 9.8.2017 06:14 pm

ANC celebrates successful women

ANA
Zizi Kodwa is pictured at an ANC media breakfast held in Parktown, 14 March 2016. He was introducing ANC Policy head Jeff Radebe speaking on local government. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Zizi Kodwa is pictured at an ANC media breakfast held in Parktown, 14 March 2016. He was introducing ANC Policy head Jeff Radebe speaking on local government. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The party says it’s working to ensure equality for women is achieved.

The African National Congress (ANC) on Wednesday said it was celebrating women who were providing leadership in various fields, including education, health, science, technology, aviation, business, public service, media and across civil society formations.

“The African National Congress joins the men and women of South African in commemorating National Women’s Day. This day affords us an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the significant role that women have played in the South African struggle for liberation and development. Today, we have women representation across all sectors of society,” said ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa.

“This day is a hard won victory for South Africa and for the many women who sacrificed their lives and fought against the subjugation of women. As we celebrate the huge strides that have been made, we must recognize the challenges that women continue to face including patriarchy, sexism, violence and many forms of discrimination.

“So as we use today as an opportunity to reflect on strides we have made as a nation to advance women struggles, but it equally affords us an opportunity to look at what needs to be done to protect and empower women going forward.”

Kodwa said as declared in the 2017 January 8th Statement: “The ANC will actively work to improve women’s access to economic opportunities and, in particular, business financing and credit so that women can pursue business opportunities in all areas”.

He said it remains a collective responsibility to ensure that women of this country, and beyond, are equally represented in the economy and receive equal pay.

“The year 2017 has been a difficult year for South Africans. We have witnessed brutal killings of women and children. As a country, we need to redouble our efforts and ensure that women are not exposed to any form of harassment and discrimination.

“As per the directive of the National Executive Committee meeting, held in May 2017, we must affirm the freedom of women and engage in campaigns that involve communities in the prevention of femicide and rape. We have full confidence in the justice system that they will do what is necessary to deal with gender based violence.”

The ANC said it calls on all South Africans “to mark this day”‘ by rededicating themselves to the “realisation of the vision of those gallant women of 1956 who sought a country where they had equal opportunities, felt safe and had the freedom to contribute as equals in our country’s development”.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Zuma boasts about how SA has helped women 9.8.2017
Pros and cons of the three women running for the presidency 9.8.2017
‘SA sidelines women foolishly’ 11.8.2016

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Next: no confidence in tax man
Columns

Next: no confidence in tax man

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more
Columns

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee
Celebrities

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund
Celebrities

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee
South Africa

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee

readers' choice

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway
South Africa

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway

Vote of no confidence in Zuma fails but lands body blow against ANC
South Africa

Vote of no confidence in Zuma fails but lands body blow against ANC

Malema: South Africa, we told you so
South Africa

Malema: South Africa, we told you so

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more
Columns

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.