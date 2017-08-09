Zuma comes out singing for Nkosazana

According to footage released by eNCA, President Jacob Zuma has finally come out publicly in support of former African Union Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
The fact that his former wife is his chosen successor has been the worst-kept secret in South African political history.
A group of ANC supporters singing they are ready for Nkosazana Clarice Dlamini-Zuma for president. #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/8y1Wcpnm59
A day after surviving a no-confidence motion in parliament, Zuma had received a rousing welcome on Wednesday at the National Women’s Day commemoration event in Galeshewe, Kimberley, in the Northern Cape.
Although the event was meant to be a government one, focusing on Women’s Day celebrations, it turned into an election campaign rally for the president’s former wife.
ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini, also a firm Dlamini-Zuma supporter, spoke ahead of Zuma while wearing traditional garb.
Zuma and the crowd loudly sang the words, “We are ready for Nkosazana”.
The Zuma faction would dearly like her to take over in December at the ANC’s elective conference
Zuma had earlier discussed “the strength and determination of approximately 20,000 women who marched fearlessly to the Union Buildings in Pretoria in 1956 against government’s attempt to force women to carry passes as part of influx control”.
“We pay a special tribute to these selfless freedom fighters for their tenacity, selflessness and foresight.”
The president said women’s sacrifices “remind us that our freedom did not come about because of the generosity of any person, but through blood, sweat and tears”.
“Last year we unveiled statues of the women leaders of the 1956 march in Tshwane. I am pleased to announce that government will also erect a statue honouring mama Lillian Diedericks, who is one of the surviving leaders of the 1956 march,” said Zuma.
