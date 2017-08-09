Zuma comes out singing for Nkosazana

According to footage released by eNCA, President Jacob Zuma has finally come out publicly in support of former African Union Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The fact that his former wife is his chosen successor has been the worst-kept secret in South African political history.

A group of ANC supporters singing they are ready for Nkosazana Clarice Dlamini-Zuma for president. #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/8y1Wcpnm59 — OFM News (@OFMNews9497) August 9, 2017

A day after surviving a no-confidence motion in parliament, Zuma had received a rousing welcome on Wednesday at the National Women’s Day commemoration event in Galeshewe, Kimberley, in the Northern Cape.

Although the event was meant to be a government one, focusing on Women’s Day celebrations, it turned into an election campaign rally for the president’s former wife.

ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini, also a firm Dlamini-Zuma supporter, spoke ahead of Zuma while wearing traditional garb.

Zuma and the crowd loudly sang the words, “We are ready for Nkosazana”.

The Zuma faction would dearly like her to take over in December at the ANC’s elective conference