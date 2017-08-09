 
menu
South Africa 9.8.2017 04:11 pm

Zuma boasts about how SA has helped women

ANA
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: AFP

President Jacob Zuma. Picture: AFP

The president said women have been the primary beneficiaries of government’s poverty-fighting programmes.

A day after surviving a no-confidence motion in parliament President Jacob Zuma received a rousing welcome on Wednesday at the National Women’s Day commemoration event in Galeshewe, Kimberley, in the Northern Cape.

Chants of “Zuma, Zuma, Zuma” rang through the massive marquee before the president took to the podium. He reminded the audience of mostly women that 9 August was an “important occasion in the calendar of our history as a nation”.

Addressing the audience, Zuma said: “We remember today the strength and determination of approximately 20,000 women who marched fearlessly to the Union Buildings in Pretoria in 1956 against government’s attempt to force women to carry passes as part of influx control. Women from as far afield as Cape Town and Port Elizabeth travelled to Pretoria to make their mark in raising their voice against injustice.

“We pay a special tribute to these selfless freedom fighters for their tenacity, selflessness and foresight.”

Zuma said “on this day” South Africa salutes generations of women leaders such as Charlotte Maxeke, Lillian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Rahima Moosa, Sophie Williams-De Bruyn, Lillian Diedericks, Dorothy Nyembe, Albertina Sisulu, Ruth Mompati, Bertha Gxowa, Sister Bernard Ncube and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

“We also pay tribute to thousands of other women, whose names we do not even know, who suffered and fought for the freedom we enjoy today. These patriots are an embodiment of 105 years of a relentless forward march to total emancipation, land rights, equality, justice and democracy.”

The president said women’s sacrifices “remind us that our freedom did not come about because of the generosity of any person, but through blood, sweat and tears”.

He recalled how unarmed and defenceless women challenged the might and brutality of successive oppressive regimes in order to ensure that future generations live in a free South Africa.

“Last year we unveiled statues of the women leaders of the 1956 march in Tshwane. I am pleased to announce that government will also erect a statue honouring mama Lillian Diedericks, who is one of the surviving leaders of the 1956 march,” said Zuma.

“On this occasion we also pay tribute to Mama Veronica Sobukwe, the wife of Pan Africanist Congress leader Robert Sobukwe, who celebrated her 90th birthday years a few days ago.”

He said Mama Sobukwe endured years of pain and suffering during her husband’s years of struggle and detention by the apartheid regime, including after his eventual demise.

Zuma said South Africa was aptly marking National Women’s Day under the theme “The Year of OR Tambo: Women United in Moving South Africa Forward”.

“The event thus also celebrates the life of the former ANC president and one of the greatest sons and leaders of our country, Oliver Reginald Tambo. He would have turned 100 years old this year had he lived.”

Zuma said Tambo was a leading proponent of women’s emancipation within the liberation movement.

“He consistently articulated the position that the oppression of women is linked with racial and class oppression. He urged women to be their own liberators and participate actively in the struggle against national oppression and also gender equality.

“When we look back at the road travelled in the past 23 years, we are pleased with the progress that has been made at the level of socio-economic transformation. Women are the primary beneficiaries of government’s programmes aimed at fighting poverty.”

The president said basic services such as water, electricity, housing, roads, access to education and health have been extended to more communities each year since 1994, with women being key beneficiaries.

“Women experience change directly when these services are provided by government in their communities. We assure those who are still waiting that government will not rest until all communities have water, electricity and other basic needs which improve the quality of life.”

The majority of social grants beneficiaries are women and children, extending social protection to fight poverty.

He said that as part of promoting radical socio-economic transformation, his government would continue to prioritise women’s access to economic opportunities and, in particular, to business financing and credit for women-owned SMMEs and cooperatives.

“Through the household food and nutrition programme run by the department of social development, government supports women-owned cooperatives through buying vegetables and other foodstuffs from women.

Zuma said more than R300 million worth of goods such as school uniforms, nutritious food and dignity packs were procured from local cooperatives operated by women in communities in the past year.

“Such programmes change the lives of women for the better in a direct way.”

The president warned women not to fall prey to human traffickers who used the internet to lure their victims. He also condemned the rampant crimes of rape, murder and abuse of women. Zuma said abusers should not be afforded the opportunity to pay their way out of trouble when they were caught.

“On behalf of government, I wish all women in our country a productive and fruitful National Women’s Day.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Zuma counts cost after surviving vote 9.8.2017
Pros and cons of the three women running for the presidency 9.8.2017
Vote of no confidence in Zuma fails but lands body blow against ANC 8.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Next: no confidence in tax man
Columns

Next: no confidence in tax man

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more
Columns

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee
Celebrities

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund
Celebrities

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee
South Africa

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee

readers' choice

Vote of no confidence in Zuma fails but lands body blow against ANC
South Africa

Vote of no confidence in Zuma fails but lands body blow against ANC

Malema: South Africa, we told you so
South Africa

Malema: South Africa, we told you so

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway
South Africa

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.