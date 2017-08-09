Ramaphosa in Lesotho to engage parties

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to interact with government officials, civic society and opposition parties in the Kingdom of Lesotho, during his current visit, in his capacity as facilitator for the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), the Presidency said on Wednesday.

“The visit of the facilitator takes place against the backdrop of the June 3 general elections in the Kingdom which saw the inauguration of a new coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane,” the Presidency said in a media release.

“Deputy President Ramaphosa will consult with the new government, leaders of opposition parties, the college of chiefs and civil society stakeholders in the Kingdom, charting the path for the full implementation of SADC decisions on constitutional and security sector reforms.”

The SADC Extraordinary Summit that took place in the Kingdom of Swaziland, in March, mandated Ramaphosa, supported by the Oversight Committee, to conduct a multi-stakeholder national dialogue with the aim of building consensus and trust among all parties and guiding a roadmap for the implementation of SADC decisions.

The Presidency said that process could not be undertaken before the June 3 elections in Lesotho as political parties had demanding elections campaign schedules.

“Following these successful elections and the appointment of a Coalition Government, conditions have made it possible for continuation of the national dialogue and the reform process,” according to the press release issued in Pretoria.

“The facilitator, Deputy President Ramaphosa, will be expected to provide a report to the SADC Double Troika Summit taking place in Pretoria, South Africa on 18 August where the Lesotho Government is also expected to table a reforms roadmap.”