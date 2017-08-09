 
menu
South Africa 9.8.2017 01:21 pm

Ramaphosa in Lesotho to engage parties

African News Agency
Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa is seen on stage at the 20th year celebration of Denosa, 5 December 2016, on the lawns of the Union Buildings, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa is seen on stage at the 20th year celebration of Denosa, 5 December 2016, on the lawns of the Union Buildings, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Ramaphosa was appointed by the SADC to facilitate a peaceful transition of government in the country.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to interact with government officials, civic society and opposition parties in the Kingdom of Lesotho, during his current visit, in his capacity as facilitator for the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), the Presidency said on Wednesday.

“The visit of the facilitator takes place against the backdrop of the June 3 general elections in the Kingdom which saw the inauguration of a new coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane,” the Presidency said in a media release.

“Deputy President Ramaphosa will consult with the new government, leaders of opposition parties, the college of chiefs and civil society stakeholders in the Kingdom, charting the path for the full implementation of SADC decisions on constitutional and security sector reforms.”

The SADC Extraordinary Summit that took place in the Kingdom of Swaziland, in March, mandated Ramaphosa, supported by the Oversight Committee, to conduct a multi-stakeholder national dialogue with the aim of building consensus and trust among all parties and guiding a roadmap for the implementation of SADC decisions.

The Presidency said that process could not be undertaken before the June 3 elections in Lesotho as political parties had demanding elections campaign schedules.

“Following these successful elections and the appointment of a Coalition Government, conditions have made it possible for continuation of the national dialogue and the reform process,” according to the press release issued in Pretoria.

“The facilitator, Deputy President Ramaphosa, will be expected to provide a report to the SADC Double Troika Summit taking place in Pretoria, South Africa on 18 August where the Lesotho Government is also expected to table a reforms roadmap.”

Related Stories
They can’t defeat us, they’re imagining things – Zuma 8.8.2017
Opposition parties are ‘hypocritical’ and ‘devoid of integrity’ 8.8.2017
Voting against Zuma is voting against state capture – Hanekom 8.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Next: no confidence in tax man
Columns

Next: no confidence in tax man

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more
Columns

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee
Celebrities

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund
Celebrities

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee
South Africa

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee

readers' choice

Vote of no confidence in Zuma fails but lands body blow against ANC
South Africa

Vote of no confidence in Zuma fails but lands body blow against ANC

Malema: South Africa, we told you so
South Africa

Malema: South Africa, we told you so

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway
South Africa

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.