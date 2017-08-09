DA to table motion to dissolve parliament, calls for early elections

The Democratic Alliance will table a motion calling for Parliament to be dissolved and early elections to be held, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Wednesday.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu, who did not speak in the debate yesterday, said he had known that the motion would fail. Mthembu had sought to pull dissenting MPs into line ahead of the vote, warning that it would be disastrous to force Zuma and his cabinet out of office as, in effect, government would collapse.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said it was cause to celebrate and showed that the opposition’s battle to secure a secret ballot for the measure was not a waste of time because it had emboldened African National Congress MPs to vote according to conscience.

“We got 26 votes from the ANC direct and 35 indirect because there were nine abstentions … We thank them for their courage. When we said to you we are eating an elephant bit-by-bit, we were not joking,” he said, adding that the opposition would persist with its attempts to oust Zuma from office even after Tuesday’s eighth failed attempt.