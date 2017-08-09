 
Dog dies in alleged bestiality case, animal group offers R5k reward for info

African News Agency
SAPS

SAPS

The Struisbaai police are currently investigating the case.

Humane Society International, an animal protection organisation, has offered a R5,000.00 reward for any information on an alleged act of bestiality that left a dog dead a week ago.

In a statement on Wednesday, the organisation’s executive director, Audrey Delsink, said it is believed the perpetrator/s committed the act of alleged bestiality on the 2nd or 3rd of August in Struisbaai North in the Western Cape.

“The person or people involved in the crime had tied the dog to a tree from his neck, presumably to restrain him during the act. The dog was left hanging on the tree, and he succumbed to his injuries”.

She said local authorities removed the dog and documented evidence. The Struisbaai police are currently investigating.

Delsink said the connection between animal cruelty and human violence is well documented: “Studies show a correlation between animal cruelty and all manner of other crimes, from narcotics and firearms violations to battery and sexual assault. The rape of a dog by humans is a particularly heinous example of cruelty to animals and law enforcement must aggressively investigate and prosecute such a crime”.

She urged anyone with information about the case to contact Sergeant FP Gabriels of the Struisbaai South African Police Service on 028 435 7367, using Reference Number CAS 19/8/2017.

