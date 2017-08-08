 
menu
South Africa 8.8.2017 10:29 pm

Youngest-ever African recipient of heart assist device ready to go home

ANA
Five-year-old Mnotho Mndebele, who will be heading home after receiving his implant about a month ago at the Maboneng Heart Institute situated at Netcare Sunninghill Hospital and 10-year-old Philisande Dladla, who received two mechanical heart devices at Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town last year. Picture: Supplied

Five-year-old Mnotho Mndebele, who will be heading home after receiving his implant about a month ago at the Maboneng Heart Institute situated at Netcare Sunninghill Hospital and 10-year-old Philisande Dladla, who received two mechanical heart devices at Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town last year. Picture: Supplied

The boy was in a critical condition in ICU for four months before his operation.

The youngest African recipient of a heart ventricular assist device (HVAD), five-year-old Mnotho Mndebele, is finally on his way home following a four-month stay in the paediatric intensive care unit at the Maboneng Heart Institute situated at Netcare Sunninghill Hospital.

Mndebele, who is originally from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal, received the implant a little over a month ago after he was in a critical condition in intensive care for four consecutive months prior to the operation.

“This is such a happy day for us and it is an incredible relief knowing that Mnotho has been given a second chance at life,” said his emotional mother Mbali Mndebele.

“The doctors fought for my son from the very beginning to make sure he would be able to undergo this surgery. I will never be able to thank them enough for giving me back my boy.”

Mndebele has thanked the surgical team and nursing staff, whose efforts have resulted in her son being granted the opportunity to learn and play like other children his age.

“I am incredibly grateful to the entire team but would like to thank Dr Viljee Jonker and Dr Greenwood Sinyangwe for going above and beyond to do everything they possibly could to save my son.”

Netcare said that despite being the youngest patient in Africa, Mndebele was also one of the smallest and youngest in the world to have benefited from the HVAD implant.

“Smiling broadly before his release from ICU, the brave little patient good-naturedly posed for photographs with the ICU nurses and hospital team who have, over the months, become such an important part of his life,” the institute said.

Netcare said that Mndebele was the second child from the Newcastle region to undergo mechanical heart surgery, after 10-year-old Philisande Dladla, who received two mechanical heart devices at Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town last year.

“Fully comprehending the worry and emotion associated with open-heart surgery, Philisande’s mother, Sindi Dladla and her son paid a surprise visit to the Netcare Sunninghill Hospital during Mnotho’s stay there as a gesture of support from one fellow HVAD implant mother to another.”

The surgeries of the two boys has built a bond between their mothers, Mbali and Sindi, and has led to them forming a support group as they both await the availability of a matching donor heart to enable the respective surgical teams to proceed with what would prove vital transplant surgery for these two young boys.

Netcare said that paediatric organ donors provided a second chance at life.

“According to the Organ Donor Foundation of South Africa, around 4,300 South Africans are waiting for organ and cornea transplants. However, less than 0.2 percent of South Africans are registered organ donors, resulting in a dire shortage of organs available for transplant in South Africa. The sad reality is that by registering as an organ donor you can save up to seven lives.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Uncovering the deeper secrets of every mother’s breast milk 8.8.2017
When you’re all blocked up 7.8.2017
Why vegetarians should be prepared to bend their own rules 5.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee
Celebrities

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund
Celebrities

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee
South Africa

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision
South Africa

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision

readers' choice

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl
Celebrities

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money
Eish!

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement
South Africa

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.