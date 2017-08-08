Youngest-ever African recipient of heart assist device ready to go home

The youngest African recipient of a heart ventricular assist device (HVAD), five-year-old Mnotho Mndebele, is finally on his way home following a four-month stay in the paediatric intensive care unit at the Maboneng Heart Institute situated at Netcare Sunninghill Hospital.

Mndebele, who is originally from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal, received the implant a little over a month ago after he was in a critical condition in intensive care for four consecutive months prior to the operation.

“This is such a happy day for us and it is an incredible relief knowing that Mnotho has been given a second chance at life,” said his emotional mother Mbali Mndebele.

“The doctors fought for my son from the very beginning to make sure he would be able to undergo this surgery. I will never be able to thank them enough for giving me back my boy.”

Mndebele has thanked the surgical team and nursing staff, whose efforts have resulted in her son being granted the opportunity to learn and play like other children his age.

“I am incredibly grateful to the entire team but would like to thank Dr Viljee Jonker and Dr Greenwood Sinyangwe for going above and beyond to do everything they possibly could to save my son.”

Netcare said that despite being the youngest patient in Africa, Mndebele was also one of the smallest and youngest in the world to have benefited from the HVAD implant.

“Smiling broadly before his release from ICU, the brave little patient good-naturedly posed for photographs with the ICU nurses and hospital team who have, over the months, become such an important part of his life,” the institute said.

Netcare said that Mndebele was the second child from the Newcastle region to undergo mechanical heart surgery, after 10-year-old Philisande Dladla, who received two mechanical heart devices at Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town last year.

“Fully comprehending the worry and emotion associated with open-heart surgery, Philisande’s mother, Sindi Dladla and her son paid a surprise visit to the Netcare Sunninghill Hospital during Mnotho’s stay there as a gesture of support from one fellow HVAD implant mother to another.”

The surgeries of the two boys has built a bond between their mothers, Mbali and Sindi, and has led to them forming a support group as they both await the availability of a matching donor heart to enable the respective surgical teams to proceed with what would prove vital transplant surgery for these two young boys.

Netcare said that paediatric organ donors provided a second chance at life.

“According to the Organ Donor Foundation of South Africa, around 4,300 South Africans are waiting for organ and cornea transplants. However, less than 0.2 percent of South Africans are registered organ donors, resulting in a dire shortage of organs available for transplant in South Africa. The sad reality is that by registering as an organ donor you can save up to seven lives.”

– African News Agency (ANA)