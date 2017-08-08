Two people killed, two injured in five-vehicle crash

Two people died and two were killed when a truck collided with four cars on the N1 southbound highway, in Centurion on Tuesday, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene and found the vehicles spread across the highway.

“One of the light motor vehicles had burst into flame and was well alight. Fire services battled the blaze and managed to extinguish the fire after a short time. Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered the bodies of a man and woman lying in the burned-out vehicle,” Meiring said.

“Unfortunately, both patients had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.”

He said that one person sustained critical injuries and another sustained moderate injuries.

The traffic was heavily affected in the area and motorists were urged to find alternative routes, Meiring said.

“The cause of the collision is not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

– African News Agency (ANA)