South Africa 8.8.2017 08:11 pm

One dead, two injured in Limpopo accident

ANA
File image

A car rolled off the R36 in Modjadjiskloof, outside of Tzaneen.

One person died and two other people were injured when a car rolled off the R36 in Modjadjiskloof, outside of Tzaneen in Limpopo on Tuesday, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene at around 4.20pm and found the car lying on its roof on the side of the road.

“Two men were found outside the vehicle while a woman was found lying lifeless inside the car. Rescue services had to use specialised equipment to remove the door, along paramedics access to the woman,” Meiring said.

“Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead. The two other men were assessed by paramedics . Both men were found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.”

He said the cause of the accident was not known and would be investigated by local authorities who were on the scene.

– African News Agency (ANA)

