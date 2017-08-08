 
South Africa 8.8.2017 07:48 pm

Malema: South Africa, we told you so

Citizen reporter
Malema after his eviction from parliament in February. Picture: Twitter

Malema after his eviction from parliament in February. Picture: Twitter

The EFF leader was all smiles despite the fact that the opposition’s motion was defeated.

Speaking to eNCA after the failed motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma, EFF leader Julius Malema swatted away criticism that he now had egg on his face.

“We got 35 votes from the ANC – 26 direct, nine abstaining. Why not celebrate? Seven motions were presented before … we never got a single vote from the ANC.

“When we said to you we are eating an elephant bit by bit, people thought we were joking. Now we can demonstrate progress. We are winning this thing … we are going to push it until it becomes a real victory.

“Today was a clear sign that democracy is working, and the asking of the secret ballot was actually not a waste of time. When we said people were scared to vote with us, people thought we were bluffing.

“Now, today, we got people on the other side, confirming they were scared to vote with us … secret ballot was necessary.”

When asked if there would be further attempt at a no-confidence vote, along with an ongoing high court impeachment process against Zuma, Malema said that they would continue to try until the “20th attempt … until we collapse the elephant”.

“As long as he’s there, we are going to do everything in our power to win the necessary majority from the ANC because, bit by bit, they are coming back to their senses. They are realising that it is wrong to protect Zuma against the people.

“Today, they have voted against the people, but they must know they will pay a high price for this in 2019.

“So we are more than happy as the opposition. It has never happened. We have made history today. Secret ballot. Thirty-five members voting against the ANC president … coming from the same party with him.

“It was a close contest … 198 … 177 … it has never happened.”

He vowed that the next time Zuma came to parliament he would be taught a lesson.

“This is not his spaza shop like the one in Nkandla,” he said, vowing that he would personally remind the president that many of his own MPs no longer liked him.

