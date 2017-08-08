Smaller parties vote against Zuma

Smaller opposition parties on Tuesday threw their weight behind the attempt to have President Jacob Zuma removed from office, but insisted it was not intended to remove the ruling African National Congress from power.

“Today [Tuesday], I repeat, is not about regime change but restoration of hope that our country can still be saved from the brink of collapse,” said United Democratic Movement Leader Bantu Holomisa who led the charge at the Constitutional Court to have the vote via secret ballot, which Speaker Baleke Mbete eventually agreed to on Monday.

Holomisa said the looting of state resources through a corrupt government was the enemy of the state.

“In this regard, let us vote against the abuse of power, the infamous bogus intelligence report, and the abuse of the resources of our people. Let us vote against the threats to our sovereignty, and the constitutional order. Let us vote against Mr Zuma, the chief architect of state capture.”

Agang SA MP Andries Tlouamma did not mince his words, saying corruption was a disease quickly spreading to Zuma and his friends, adding the ANC was on its way to “a highway to hell”.

Referring to the close relationship between Zuma, his family and the Gupta family, Tlouamma said: “We cannot be led by someone who opens the door to pirates.”

He drew grasps from ANC benches when he called them cowards, adding that if they voted against the motion they were “worse than those who killed Ruth First and Chris Hani – both SA Communist Party stalwarts who were assassinated.

African People’s Convention MP Themba Godi, who has been a thorn in the side of the executive and their administrative officials over financial mismanagement, and has taken them to task for this, said he would also vote against corruption.

“I will vote against mismanagement, corruption, maladministration and thieving of public resources, demanding honest leadership and upright leadership serving the people,” said Godi.

