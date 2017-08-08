 
menu
South Africa 8.8.2017 06:20 pm

Smaller parties vote against Zuma

ANA
Themba Godi, chairperson of Scopa. Picture: Gallo Images

Themba Godi, chairperson of Scopa. Picture: Gallo Images

They may be small, but they made themselves heard in the House on Tuesday.

Smaller opposition parties on Tuesday threw their weight behind the attempt to have President Jacob Zuma removed from office, but insisted it was not intended to remove the ruling African National Congress from power.

“Today [Tuesday], I repeat, is not about regime change but restoration of hope that our country can still be saved from the brink of collapse,” said United Democratic Movement Leader Bantu Holomisa who led the charge at the Constitutional Court to have the vote via secret ballot, which Speaker Baleke Mbete eventually agreed to on Monday.

Holomisa said the looting of state resources through a corrupt government was the enemy of the state.

“In this regard, let us vote against the abuse of power, the infamous bogus intelligence report, and the abuse of the resources of our people. Let us vote against the threats to our sovereignty, and the constitutional order. Let us vote against Mr Zuma, the chief architect of state capture.”

Agang SA MP Andries Tlouamma did not mince his words, saying corruption was a disease quickly spreading to Zuma and his friends, adding the ANC was on its way to “a highway to hell”.

Referring to the close relationship between Zuma, his family and the Gupta family, Tlouamma said: “We cannot be led by someone who opens the door to pirates.”

He drew grasps from ANC benches when he called them cowards, adding that if they voted against the motion they were “worse than those who killed Ruth First and Chris Hani – both SA Communist Party stalwarts who were assassinated.

African People’s Convention MP Themba Godi, who has been a thorn in the side of the executive and their administrative officials over financial mismanagement, and has taken them to task for this, said he would also vote against corruption.

“I will vote against mismanagement, corruption, maladministration and thieving of public resources, demanding honest leadership and upright leadership serving the people,” said Godi.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Bathabile Dlamini says her conscience didn’t send her to parliament 8.8.2017
Top tweets on the #ZumaVote 8.8.2017
BLSA: We can’t be led by economically illiterate people 8.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund
Celebrities

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee
South Africa

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision
South Africa

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

readers' choice

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl
Celebrities

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money
Eish!

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement
South Africa

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.