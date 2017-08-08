Top tweets on the #ZumaVote

So the counting begins in the #NationalAssembly regarding the #ZumaVote of no confidence. — Joshua Roode (@joshuaroode) August 8, 2017

#ZumaVote Baleka Mbete has been asked why she didn't vote. She says there's a rule in the constitution regarding that. — POWER987News (@POWER987News) August 8, 2017

…and if there's a tie and the Speaker brings out a deciding vote, her vote won't be secret, no? #zumavote — Max du Preez (@MaxduPreez) August 8, 2017

Whaaaaaaaaaaaat Baleka Mbete can't see the size of the font. The suspense #ZumaVote pic.twitter.com/SEXeb6DTgk — Boxer Shorts (@Bokoloshe_01) August 8, 2017

That would be awesome. If the Voting Tally Is Equal Baleka Mbete Will Be Forced To Cast The Last Vote! #ZumaVote — Lerato (@AndImLee) August 8, 2017

Please don't let Zuma count the votes 'one teen and 2 and hundred'

#zumavote — Rebuild Zimbabwe (@RebuildZimbabwe) August 8, 2017

#zumavote so are the results going to be released at midnight or what? Phela we are here for the results only pic.twitter.com/nRH1SAJTdw — lotshepeng (@Lee_OTK) August 8, 2017

Phumzile van Damme points out that none of the ANC speakers in debate were able to say why Zuma should remain president. #ZumaVote — Ranjeni Munusamy (@RanjeniM) August 8, 2017

#ZumaVote 😊😊 “There is no cloud above my head – there is not even a mist.” JZ — Kanye Pamba (@Kanye_D) August 8, 2017

Voting done ✅ now the ballot boxes will be moved to the counting room and votes will be counted. FINALLY! #ZumaVote pic.twitter.com/I1pQIn56s3 — Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) August 8, 2017

LATER TONIGHT

Baleka Mbethe: Thanks2 all MPs who participated on #ZumaVote. Vote results r 62%YES, 33%NO, 05%ABSTAIN

Opposition Parties: pic.twitter.com/iRY324vwsV — Sphiwo MjitORight (@mjitORightSA) August 8, 2017

Not ONE ANC MP has told us why Zuma should stay. Here's a reason he should go: 9,3 million unemployed. Vote #NoConfidence. #Zumavote pic.twitter.com/QX9bjOQ6eZ — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 8, 2017

Our PEOPLE are waiting anxiously Simanxadaxada somelele…… pic.twitter.com/bB7XpVdzIj — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) August 8, 2017

Waiting for an ANC MP to provide the first reason why they have CONFIDENCE in president Zuma. Dololo reasons loading. #zumavote pic.twitter.com/B6IaLvRjJ4 — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) August 8, 2017

"Suicide bombers" making their way to the House. pic.twitter.com/NrUvPVMGbk — Sam Mkokeli (@msmkokeli) August 8, 2017

Bathabile dlamini sitting there unbothered #ZumaVote — Sakhekile Mafu (@SimplyS_Kay) August 8, 2017