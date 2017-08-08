Top tweets on the #ZumaVote

So the counting begins in the #NationalAssembly regarding the #ZumaVote of no confidence.
— Joshua Roode (@joshuaroode) August 8, 2017
EFF trying to convince ANC MPs to vote against #Zuma in #SecretBallot #MotionOfNoConfidence #voteofnoconfidence #ZumaVote 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Zvsk3zJBcP
— Nyiko N (@TheRealNyiko) August 8, 2017
#ZumaVote Baleka Mbete has been asked why she didn't vote. She says there's a rule in the constitution regarding that.
— POWER987News (@POWER987News) August 8, 2017
…and if there's a tie and the Speaker brings out a deciding vote, her vote won't be secret, no? #zumavote
— Max du Preez (@MaxduPreez) August 8, 2017
Whaaaaaaaaaaaat Baleka Mbete can't see the size of the font. The suspense #ZumaVote pic.twitter.com/SEXeb6DTgk
— Boxer Shorts (@Bokoloshe_01) August 8, 2017
That would be awesome.
If the Voting Tally Is Equal Baleka Mbete Will Be Forced To Cast The Last Vote! #ZumaVote
— Lerato (@AndImLee) August 8, 2017
Please don't let Zuma count the votes 'one teen and 2 and hundred'
#zumavote
— Rebuild Zimbabwe (@RebuildZimbabwe) August 8, 2017
Spirit ✊🏾#ZumaVote pic.twitter.com/DJA1QCsr9E
— Palesah GP (@Mini_Palesa) August 8, 2017
#zumavote so are the results going to be released at midnight or what? Phela we are here for the results only pic.twitter.com/nRH1SAJTdw
— lotshepeng (@Lee_OTK) August 8, 2017
Opposition Parties talking to the ANC MPs. pic.twitter.com/Fce2jwSIa3
— Pholoho Selebano (@Pholoho) August 8, 2017
ANC to the people today VS ANC to the people in 2019 #zumavote #Noconfidencemotion #noconfidence #NoConfidenceDebate pic.twitter.com/e9h2TMkC83
— KingMaximusde3rd🏰 (@TumzaMax) August 8, 2017
SOUTH AFRICANS RIGHT NOW!!! #zumavote #NoConfidenceVote pic.twitter.com/GrxCyDK4Cg
— November 7th (@Kush_Kndy) August 8, 2017
Phumzile van Damme points out that none of the ANC speakers in debate were able to say why Zuma should remain president. #ZumaVote
— Ranjeni Munusamy (@RanjeniM) August 8, 2017
#ZumaVote 😊😊 “There is no cloud above my head – there is not even a mist.” JZ
— Kanye Pamba (@Kanye_D) August 8, 2017
Voting done ✅ now the ballot boxes will be moved to the counting room and votes will be counted.
FINALLY! #ZumaVote pic.twitter.com/I1pQIn56s3
— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) August 8, 2017
Has #MduduziManana been arrested yet? @MbalulaFikile or he's voting? No to women violence! #NoConfidence #zumavote
— Sipho Bangisi (@SBangisi) August 8, 2017
LATER TONIGHT
Baleka Mbethe: Thanks2 all MPs who participated on #ZumaVote. Vote results r 62%YES, 33%NO, 05%ABSTAIN
Opposition Parties: pic.twitter.com/iRY324vwsV
— Sphiwo MjitORight (@mjitORightSA) August 8, 2017
Not ONE ANC MP has told us why Zuma should stay.
Here's a reason he should go:
9,3 million unemployed.
Vote #NoConfidence. #Zumavote pic.twitter.com/QX9bjOQ6eZ
— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 8, 2017
Our PEOPLE are waiting anxiously Simanxadaxada somelele…… pic.twitter.com/bB7XpVdzIj
— RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) August 8, 2017
Waiting for an ANC MP to provide the first reason why they have CONFIDENCE in president Zuma. Dololo reasons loading. #zumavote pic.twitter.com/B6IaLvRjJ4
— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) August 8, 2017
"Suicide bombers" making their way to the House. pic.twitter.com/NrUvPVMGbk
— Sam Mkokeli (@msmkokeli) August 8, 2017
#zumavote I love this #NoConfidence pic.twitter.com/HcVkU5VA0F
— twsgy™ (@twsgy) August 8, 2017
Bathabile dlamini sitting there unbothered #ZumaVote
— Sakhekile Mafu (@SimplyS_Kay) August 8, 2017
Trending Topics Global (2017-08-08 11:24:27.638691 GMT):
[1]#InternationalCatDay
[2]#Rius
[3]#ZumaVote
[4]Barbara Cook
[5]David Letterman
— Jairo J. Rodriguez (@j41r0r0d) August 8, 2017
#zumavote 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iMADAKqx3u
— Vicky (@MsPrincessV) August 8, 2017
If uBaba ka Duduzane is still President tomorrow, I'm packing my bags…lol #ZumaVote pic.twitter.com/HzVXsrMoCX
— Xolisile (@xolisile_mbhele) August 8, 2017
