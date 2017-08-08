 
menu
South Africa 8.8.2017 03:25 pm

UDM and Cope challenge ANC MPs to not support ‘liar’ Zuma

Gosebo Mathope
Members of the military march through the street, 10 February 2016, in the Capetown CBD as they perform a dress rehearsal of the State of the Nation. Preparations are in full swing around parliamentary precinct ahead of President Jacob Zuma’s speech. Picture: Alaister Russell

Members of the military march through the street, 10 February 2016, in the Capetown CBD as they perform a dress rehearsal of the State of the Nation. Preparations are in full swing around parliamentary precinct ahead of President Jacob Zuma’s speech. Picture: Alaister Russell

The leader of Cope told ANC MPs that during his time in Robben Island, ANC stalwarts taught him the importance of integrity over material gains.

Reassuring ANC MPs that the court decision by Baleka Mbete is a “safety net”, UDM leader Bantubonke Holomisa asked ANC MPs to use the secret ballot “to put the people first”.

“Let us vote against abuse of power, abuse of state resources and threat to our sovereign independence. Let us vote against the chief architect of state capture, Mr Zuma. He misled the parliament and NCOP, and said he had a bond.

“In years to come, the history we are writing shall only be taught, it will be told to our children. We are also called upon to live up to the ideals of those who came before us. Accordingly, these challenges should propel to do what is right by removing Mr Zuma,” Holomisa said.

Holomisa’s pleaded to ruling MPs to take advantage of the fact that no one would know who they voted for, while Cope leader Mosioua Lekota reminded them that “within the confines of Robben Island” the ANC taught him and fellow prisoners that the struggle against apartheid was not a sectarian battle.

“The struggle we were waging was not a sectarian struggle, it was the struggle for people of South African to enjoy a better life for all. They also taught us that it was crucial always to be truthful and honest. One of them said I have nothing here, only my clothes, but the critical thing I have is my integrity.

“Although I have nothing I am remembered because I have never lied. Here we have a leader who has been found to have lied to the people. If I had been asked to vote for this man, I would refuse. I invite the entire house don’t vote for this man.

“This is someone who is entrusted with the budget of the country and stole for himself and stole with his friends with the Guptas. Don’t vote for someone who lied to our people and stole their money. He gave the responsibility to compose the Cabinet to some foreigners. Vote for someone we can trust,” Holomisa concluded.

Related Stories
Opposition united in praise for Mbete 8.8.2017
Either Zille goes or we go, Malema warns DA 8.6.2017
MPs entitled to vote according to own conscience, ConCourt hears 15.5.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund
Celebrities

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee
South Africa

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision
South Africa

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

readers' choice

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl
Celebrities

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money
Eish!

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement
South Africa

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement

SABC declares Dlamini-Zuma ‘Mini-Zuma’
Eish!

SABC declares Dlamini-Zuma ‘Mini-Zuma’

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.