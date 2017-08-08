 
South Africa 8.8.2017 03:01 pm

Mahumapelo appoints two new MECs

ANA
North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

The appointments followed the death of Social Development MEC Kgakgamatso Nkewu who was killed in a road accident.

North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has appointed two new MECs to fill vacancies in the provincial executive council, his office said on Tuesday.
 
Chief Whip Hoffman Galeng, was appointed as the MEC for Social Development, while Mmule Johanna Maluleke was appointed as the MEC for Public Works and Roads.
 
The appointments followed the death of Social Development MEC Kgakgamatso Nkewu – who was killed in a road accident in Vryburg in July last year – while SA Communist Party provincial secretary Madoda Sambatha was fired as Public Works and Roads MEC in June this year, following allegations of the illegal sale of state land.
 
Raymond Elisha was appointed as the chief whip to fill the post left vacant by Galeng.
 
The ANC in North West said it welcomed the appointment of the new Members of the Executive Council (MECs) and a new Chief Whip of the ANC in the provincial legislature.
 
“We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate new MEC for Public Works and Roads, Cde Mmule Johanna Maluleke, and Cde Hoffman Galeng who is the new MEC for Social Development.
 
“The ANC also welcomes and congratulates new Chief Whip of the majority party in the Bokone Bophirima [North West] Provincial Legislature, Cde Raymond Elisha,” said provincial secretary Dakota Legoete.
 
“The new MECs were sworn in by a Judge yesterday [Monday] and we believe that these comrades are ready to hit the road running in order to lead their respective departments to deliver the required services to our communities.”
 
Legoete thanked Fenny Gaolaolwe who has been acting as Social Development MEC, and Ontlametse Mochware who acted in the Public Works portfolio.
 
“Cde Gaolaolwe and Cde Mochware did an excellent job of leading two departments each while the process of filling these vacancies was underway.”
