Gauteng safety MEC takes aim at Manana for assaulting woman

Gauteng MEC for community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane on Tuesday added her voice to the chorus of growing criticism directed at beleaguered deputy minister of higher education and training, Mduduzi Manana after he admitted and apologised for beating up a woman.

In the early hours of Sunday morning the deputy minister and friends were at Cubana night spot in Fourways when he beat up Mandisa Duma. Witnesses said the attack followed a spat over the African National Congress (ANC) succession debate, which culminated in Manana being labelled as gay.

A video clip of the assault went viral on social media culminating in an apology from Manana.

Duma has since reported the assault at Douglasdale Police Station. On Tuesday, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said Manana’s arrest was imminent. President Zuma has expressed concern at the behaviour of the deputy minister. Susan Shabangu, the minister of women in the presidency, has also laid into the deputy minister for his folly and called for his prosecution.

The complainant said Manana and his pals beat her up along with her cousin. A third woman, Duma’s friend, was pushed around when she tried to intervene.

The Gauteng community safety MEC said she was “shocked” and “disappointed” by Manana’s violent actions.

“I am disappointed and appalled by the conduct of the deputy minister noting that it happened when the country is observing Women’s Month,” said Nkosi-Malobane.

“I have always advocated, worked vigorously in the past months highlighting the plight of women abuse in Gauteng and urging all men to be protectors of women.”

In his apology Manana said he had reacted to extreme provocation.

“No one has a right to abuse women regardless of their status in society and even with slightest provocation. I am confident that our law enforcement agencies will deal with this matter decisively and ensure that the law is applied accordingly without fear or favour,” said Nkosi-Malobane.

The ANC, ANCWL and other concerned citizens have chastised Manana and called for the law to take its course.