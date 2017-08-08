Vicki Momberg’s k-word case postponed to September

The case against former estate agent and alleged racist Vicki Momberg was postponed in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

In February, Momberg, 48, was caught on camera calling a police officer the k-word while he was helping her following a smash-and-grab incident in Northriding.

Defence advocate Joe Davidovitz told the court he did not intend calling a witness, but wants to reopen their case with regard to affidavits provided by Momberg.

At her previous appearance, the state said Momberg was seen in the video using the k-word 48 times.

Momberg said she felt it was exaggerated and laughed before saying that at the time of the incident she did not want a black person near her.

State prosecutor Yusuf Baba opposed the request for the defence to reopen their case, and said it would not take the case forward, as Momberg was already on the record.

Magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan agreed that Momberg’s affidavit was already under oath, so there was no need for the defence to reopen their case.

Baba requested a postponement for preparation of arguments.

In June, the Equality Court awarded Constable Clement Mkhondo, who was assaulted by Momberg, damages of R100 000.

Momberg was also ordered to make an unconditional written apology to him as well as to attend a programme of integrated community service and sensitivity training administered by the South African Human Rights Commission along with affiliate organisations such as the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.

The case was postponed to September 13 for arguments.