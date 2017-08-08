 
menu
South Africa 8.8.2017 02:18 pm

Vicki Momberg’s k-word case postponed to September

ANA
Vicki Momberg

Vicki Momberg

Vicki was caught on camera calling a police officer the k-word in February.

The case against former estate agent and alleged racist Vicki Momberg was postponed in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

In February, Momberg, 48, was caught on camera calling a police officer the k-word while he was helping her following a smash-and-grab incident in Northriding.

Defence advocate Joe Davidovitz told the court he did not intend calling a witness, but wants to reopen their case with regard to affidavits provided by Momberg.

At her previous appearance, the state said Momberg was seen in the video using the k-word 48 times.

Momberg said she felt it was exaggerated and laughed before saying that at the time of the incident she did not want a black person near her.

State prosecutor Yusuf Baba opposed the request for the defence to reopen their case, and said it would not take the case forward, as Momberg was already on the record.

Magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan agreed that Momberg’s affidavit was already under oath, so there was no need for the defence to reopen their case.

Baba requested a postponement for preparation of arguments.

In June, the Equality Court awarded Constable Clement Mkhondo, who was assaulted by Momberg, damages of R100 000.

Momberg was also ordered to make an unconditional written apology to him as well as to attend a programme of integrated community service and sensitivity training administered by the South African Human Rights Commission along with affiliate organisations such as the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.

The case was postponed to September 13 for arguments.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund
Celebrities

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee
South Africa

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision
South Africa

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

readers' choice

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl
Celebrities

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money
Eish!

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement
South Africa

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement

SABC declares Dlamini-Zuma ‘Mini-Zuma’
Eish!

SABC declares Dlamini-Zuma ‘Mini-Zuma’

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.