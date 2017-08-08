 
South Africa 8.8.2017 02:04 pm

Apology and retraction to Minister Ayanda Dlodlo

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo during a media briefing at Luthuli House ahead of the party’s June national policy conference on May 21, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Communications Minister and chairman of the ANC's subcommittee on legislation and local government, Ayanda Dlodlo said the party has taken serious note of the increasing levels of corruption in society, in the state and private sectors. Picture: Gallo Images

The minister was not given an opportunity to respond to allegations levelled by former MP Vytjie Mentor.

On 6 June 2017, The Citizen published an article titled: “Dlodlo, the French nuclear company and shopping sprees, Mentor reveals”.

The content of the article was primarily based on a Facebook post by former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, who alleged a corrupt association between the Minister of Communications, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo, and the Gupta family.

By failing to provide the minister with the opportunity to respond to the allegations and provide her standpoint on the matter we unintentionally breached the Press Code.

Therefore, we would like to apologise unreservedly to Minister Dlodlo for any damage caused to her integrity, image and reputation.

We have since removed the article from our platform.

