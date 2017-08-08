Apology and retraction to Minister Ayanda Dlodlo

On 6 June 2017, The Citizen published an article titled: “Dlodlo, the French nuclear company and shopping sprees, Mentor reveals”.

The content of the article was primarily based on a Facebook post by former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, who alleged a corrupt association between the Minister of Communications, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo, and the Gupta family.

By failing to provide the minister with the opportunity to respond to the allegations and provide her standpoint on the matter we unintentionally breached the Press Code.

Therefore, we would like to apologise unreservedly to Minister Dlodlo for any damage caused to her integrity, image and reputation.

We have since removed the article from our platform.