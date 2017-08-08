 
South Africa 8.8.2017 12:58 pm

SA urged to ‘dial an MP’ ahead of no confidence vote

ANA
A multiparty march from Braamfontein to the Constitutional Court, 15 May 2017 in support of a secret ballot vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Neil McCartney

A multiparty march from Braamfontein to the Constitutional Court, 15 May 2017 in support of a secret ballot vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Neil McCartney

Thousands took to the streets demanding that MPs vote overwhelmingly in support of the motion of no confidence against Zuma.

Social media activists on Tuesday published cellphone numbers of members of parliament, urging South Africans to call and persuade them to vote for the removal of President Jacob Zuma.

The phone numbers were listed alongside the full names of each and every MP, urging the public to “dial an MP”.

Posted under the ‘CountryDuty’ hashtag, the account had the slogan ‘KeNakoSA’ with various messages that encouraged MPs to not ignore allegiance to the constitution and to vote for a better future, as a vote against Zuma would “end state capture”.

Thousands took to the streets in the country’s major cities demanding that MPs vote overwhelmingly in support of the motion of no confidence against Zuma.

The debate gets under way at 2pm in parliament, and will be followed by MPs casting their votes in secret.

In Cape Town, opposition parties joined by organisations such as Future SA and SaveSA marched to Parliament ahead of the vote.

In Pretoria, hundreds of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters converged in the CBD to march to the seat of government, the Union Buildings. On the other side of the city, supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) also converged to march in support of Zuma.

