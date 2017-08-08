 
menu
South Africa 8.8.2017 12:51 pm

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee

Citizen reporter
.

.

The restaurant’s CEO says the matter is being investigated and the victim will be given counselling.

Video footage has emerged of a man, apparently a manager, assaulting a junior employee at the Ocean Basket Lakefield in Benoni.

In the video, a white man slaps a black employee several times in the face as he tries to get away from him. The victim moves away from the attacker, who follows him to a corner, slapping him again and using his knee while at it.

The video has been trending on social media, with most “disgusted” with the attacker’s behaviour and calling for his head.

Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket, has commented on the video that has gone viral and said: “My name is Grace Harding. I am the CEO of Ocean Basket. I am deeply saddened and shocked at the content of the footage in this video. We have made contact with the people in the footage, and together with our legal counsel, this matter is under urgent investigation.

“I must reiterate that we absolutely condemn this kind of behaviour, and once we have all the information we need, appropriate action will be taken. We will also ensure that we provide relevant counselling to anyone of our crew members who may have been affected.

“The franchisee has relinquished his shares in the store with immediate effect. He is no longer a part of the Ocean Basket group of franchisees. The employee spent time with me and has been offered counselling. He has chosen to remain in the store with a new owner.”

 

Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Let’s all say no to racial violence 8.8.2017
City of Ekurhuleni employee fired for racist email 3.8.2017
Update: Penny Sparrow saga continues, ANC to protest outside court 3.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee
South Africa

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision
South Africa

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

ANC MPs’ phone numbers travel on Twitter, but not Winnie’s
South Africa

ANC MPs’ phone numbers travel on Twitter, but not Winnie’s

readers' choice

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl
Celebrities

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money
Eish!

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement
South Africa

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement

SABC declares Dlamini-Zuma ‘Mini-Zuma’
Eish!

SABC declares Dlamini-Zuma ‘Mini-Zuma’

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.