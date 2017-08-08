Blaze at Epping furnishing outlet in Cape Town

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire at a factory in Duiker Avenue in the Epping industrial area just after 9am on Tuesday morning.
According to the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Layne, 12 firefighting and rescue vehicles, were deployed.
Layne said the “entire factory was severely damaged, including the manufacturing, storage and display areas”.
