 
menu
South Africa 8.8.2017 11:59 am

Cops chase link between three suspects cuffed in Roosevelt Park, Kia Rio gang

Roxy de Villiers
Three suspects cuffed on Beyers Naude Drive. Picture: Randburg Sun

Three suspects cuffed on Beyers Naude Drive. Picture: Randburg Sun

The suspects were found in possession of goods that were presumed to be stolen.

Gauteng police are investigating whether three men arrested in Roosevelt Park are members of the infamous Kia Rio gang, reports the Randburg Sun.

The men were arrested on the afternoon of August 2 on Beyers Naudé Drive near the Preller Drive intersection.

According to Captain Kay Makhubela, Gauteng police spokesperson, the car that the men were tracked down in before their arrest was a white Kia Rio.

In addition to being in a car matching the description of the car that the Kia Rio gang is believed to use, the suspects were found in possession of goods that were presumed to be stolen.

“We are investigating and profiling the suspects to try and link them to various crimes in the area,” Makhubela said.

Although police have not yet confirmed that the three arrested men were part of the Kia Rio Gang, social media posts have emerged congratulating the Linden police on arresting the gang that is alleged to be responsible for numerous housebreakings and other crimes in the Linden policing area.

Due to the case possibly becoming high profile if the men are linked to the gang, the matter is being handled by the provincial police instead of Linden Police Station.

Caxton News Service

ALSO READ: 

Ugu mayor denies turning a blind eye to problems

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision
South Africa

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

ANC MPs’ phone numbers travel on Twitter, but not Winnie’s
South Africa

ANC MPs’ phone numbers travel on Twitter, but not Winnie’s

Proteas’ nightmare tour mercifully ends but that’s not the point
Cricket

Proteas’ nightmare tour mercifully ends but that’s not the point

readers' choice

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl
Celebrities

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money
Eish!

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement
South Africa

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement

SABC declares Dlamini-Zuma ‘Mini-Zuma’
Eish!

SABC declares Dlamini-Zuma ‘Mini-Zuma’

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.