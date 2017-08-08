Cops chase link between three suspects cuffed in Roosevelt Park, Kia Rio gang

Gauteng police are investigating whether three men arrested in Roosevelt Park are members of the infamous Kia Rio gang, reports the Randburg Sun.

The men were arrested on the afternoon of August 2 on Beyers Naudé Drive near the Preller Drive intersection.

According to Captain Kay Makhubela, Gauteng police spokesperson, the car that the men were tracked down in before their arrest was a white Kia Rio.

In addition to being in a car matching the description of the car that the Kia Rio gang is believed to use, the suspects were found in possession of goods that were presumed to be stolen.

“We are investigating and profiling the suspects to try and link them to various crimes in the area,” Makhubela said.

Although police have not yet confirmed that the three arrested men were part of the Kia Rio Gang, social media posts have emerged congratulating the Linden police on arresting the gang that is alleged to be responsible for numerous housebreakings and other crimes in the Linden policing area.

Due to the case possibly becoming high profile if the men are linked to the gang, the matter is being handled by the provincial police instead of Linden Police Station.

– Caxton News Service

