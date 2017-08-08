Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

EFF leader Julius Malema has finally spoken up on the secret ballot announcement, revealing files as usual.

Twitter user Andi Makinana has been tweeting about what is going on in parliament ahead of the no confidence vote, and ruffling Malema’s feathers along the way.

Makinana accused the EFF leader of lying when he said National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete had gone against the ANC party line and decided to go with the secret vote.

But Malema insists his allegations were true.

They are meeting now and Gwede is extremely angry with Baleka for going against the party line, just do some work you will confirm. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) August 8, 2017

“Before you call me a liar, you should have called for more information. The ANC officials resolved on open ballot, and she announced secret,” he said.

Malema urged his followers to not rely on what politicians said in public. “You have to go beyond if you want to be good at what you are doing,” he said.

You can't only rely on the public utterances of the politicians, you have to go beyond if you want to be good at what you are doing — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) August 8, 2017

The EFF leader said he was aware of the meeting in parliament, saying he also knew ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe was angry with Mbete for going against the party line.

Mantashe was apparently protecting the entrance to an ANC caucus meeting that started just before 10am in parliament on Tuesday, the same meeting the EFF leaders said Mantashe used to vent his anger on Mbete.

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini apparently said she was not shocked by the secret vote announcement, while MP Makhosi Khoza said she had “no comment”.

