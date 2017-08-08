 
South Africa 8.8.2017 11:04 am

Kempton Park licensing centre closed for system upgrades

ANA

Operations are scheduled to resume on Monday, August 14.

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality on Tuesday says the Kempton Park testing centre will be temporarily closed to make way for the installation of the Learner Computerised Unit (LCU) and employee training on the new system.

The LCU system will improve efficiency and minimise corruption during the issuing of driver licensing documents.

“During the temporary closure services such as the driver’s testing (pre-confirmed bookings), learner’s testing (pre-confirmed bookings) and roadworthy testing will be operational,” said Themba Gadebe, the spokesperson for Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality

He said people who require renewal or replacement of driver’s licences and public road driving permit, collections of driver’s licence card type and new bookings for learner’s and driver’s patrons can be assisted at alternative testing centres including Benoni, Edenvale, Springs and Bedfordview.

Operations at the Kempton Park testing centre are scheduled to resume on Monday, August 14.

