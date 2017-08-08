 
South Africa 8.8.2017

Mpofu challenges ANC MPs to prove Zuma wrong at last

Citizen reporter
DA leader Mmusi Maimane and Dali Mpofu of the Economic Freedom Fighters. Picture: Gallo Images



The EFF’s chairperson, and the rest of the opposition, see the vote as a choice between the ANC and the country.

In the build-up to today’s much-anticipated secret ballot no-confidence vote in President Jacob Zuma, the EFF’s advocate Dali Mpofu took to Twitter to couch the vote as a choice between South Africa and the ruling party.

He reminded people that Zuma had said the ANC “is more important than South Africa” while speaking in 2015, a comment that evoked much criticism.

Mpofu said that today’s vote would determine if his comrades in parliament agreed with him.

The EFF has gone to great lengths to say that they do not see today’s vote as an anti-ANC matter, merely a motion against a man who was found by the Constitutional Court to have broken his oath of office.

Outspoken ANC member and former tourism minister Derek Hanekom has also been vocal since the secret ballot was announced. He sees a no vote against Zuma as a vote against state capture, massive looting and corruption. He added that he was expecting enough ANC MPs to do the “right thing”.

“I also have confidence that ANC MPs will do the right thing, and serve their country and Constitution.”

The DA and other opposition parties also welcomed the secret ballot and described it as a unique opportunity for MPs to vote as they truly felt for the first time.

Some on Twitter are already predicting how Zuma is likely to celebrate though after surviving yet another motion of no confidence (his eighth in eight years).

 

