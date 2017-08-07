Joburg man arrested for rape of teenager

A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at his house in Kennelworth, in the Moffatview area, Johannesburg police said on Monday.

Spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said that man was arrested on August 5.

“The victim was visiting her friend who is the child of the suspect when she was raped.”

Mbele said that investigations continue. The man is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, Mbele said.