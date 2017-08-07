 
menu
South Africa 7.8.2017 10:26 pm

Joburg man arrested for rape of teenager

ANA

Police say the victim was visiting her friend who is the child of the suspect.

A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at his house in Kennelworth, in the Moffatview area, Johannesburg police said on Monday.

Spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said that man was arrested on August 5.

“The victim was visiting her friend who is the child of the suspect when she was raped.”

Mbele said that investigations continue. The man is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, Mbele said.

Related Stories
Teacher who raped his own child for years jailed for life 3.8.2017
North West man sentenced to 15 years in jail for rape 2.8.2017
Gang members sent away for 110 years after brutal rapes in Klerksdorp 29.7.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Proteas’ nightmare tour mercifully ends but that’s not the point
Cricket

Proteas’ nightmare tour mercifully ends but that’s not the point

SABC declares Dlamini-Zuma ‘Mini-Zuma’
Eish!

SABC declares Dlamini-Zuma ‘Mini-Zuma’

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement
South Africa

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money
Eish!

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money

readers' choice

Confirmed: Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa end engagement
South Africa

Confirmed: Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa end engagement

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

LISTEN: Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana allegedly confesses to slapping woman
South Africa

LISTEN: Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana allegedly confesses to slapping woman

Former Rhythm City actress Mary Makgatho has died
Celebrities

Former Rhythm City actress Mary Makgatho has died

Just 26 ‘no-confidence’ ANC MPs may be enough to vote Zuma out
South Africa

Just 26 ‘no-confidence’ ANC MPs may be enough to vote Zuma out

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.