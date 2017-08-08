SA shuts down as MPs vote

President Jacob Zuma will be waking up to protests in South Africa’s major metropolises today ahead of the debate in the National Assembly on the motion of no confidence in him.

“I want to tell you now, my friends, that if you tell me to step down tomorrow, I will,” Zuma said at his birthday celebrations in April.

A number of prominent anti-Zuma patrons will be at the forefront, including the patrons of the newly formed Future SA, namely Sheila Sisulu, Prema Naidoo, Zwelinzima Vavi, Bruce Fordyce, Reverend Giet Khoza, Wayne Duvenage, Cas Coovadia, Sydney Mufamadi and Sipho Pityana, among others.

Representing several civil society organisations, the Future SA patrons called on people to support the “National Day of No Confidence” ahead of the vote.

“We are calling for a lunchtime shutdown on August 8. From noon to 2pm we want ordinary people – be they at home, at the workplace or school – to take to the streets and make their voices heard. For those in Cape Town, we urge you to join the march to parliament against Zuma,” the group said in a statement.

While police parked Nyalas and flew over parliament yesterday, parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said no special measures were being taken.

According to City of Cape Town spokesperson Hayley van der Woude, two permits had been issued for today’s protests.

One allows 10 000 people to join the ANC Dullah Omar Region march from the Grand Parade to parliament via Darling Street, ending at the corner of Plein and Roeland streets.

“The march will commence at 1.30pm, and the group is to disperse by the time proceedings end at parliament,” Van der Woude said.

Another was issued to a consolidated group under the umbrella of “multi-party notice”, which includes the DA, EFF, IFP, ACDP and others, which also allows for 10 000 people to march at 10am from Keizersgracht Street to parliament via Darling Street, Buitenkant Street, Glynne Street, and Vrede Street, ending at the corner of St John’s and Roeland streets.

This will leave the two groups facing off against each other separated only by Roeland Street and the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The same rules apply to the multi-party gathering, Van der Woude said, adding the SAPS would be in charge of the city in a supporting role.

In Johannesburg, the DA’s Makashule Gana will be speaking at the Eldorado Park Stadium while the EFF will gather at Church Square in Pretoria before marching to the Union Buildings.

Save SA is also gathering at the Johannesburg City Hall from noon until 2pm. – amandaw@citizen.co.z