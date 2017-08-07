 
menu
South Africa 7.8.2017 07:44 pm

Search intensifies for missing Pretoria businessman, 76

ANA
Abdulla Carrim, son of the missing Omar Carrim is seen during a press briefing held at the Pretoria Central Police station, 7 August 2017, 76 year old Pretoria bussiness man, Omar Carrim, went missing last week thursday, his car was found burnt beyond recognition, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Abdulla Carrim, son of the missing Omar Carrim is seen during a press briefing held at the Pretoria Central Police station, 7 August 2017, 76 year old Pretoria bussiness man, Omar Carrim, went missing last week thursday, his car was found burnt beyond recognition, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The vehicle he was driving at the time was found torched on Friday.

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane on Monday met the family of Pretoria businessman Omar Carrim, who went missing after leaving his Home Hyper City shop in the CBD on Thursday last week.

Nkosi-Malobane, with Tshwane West South African Police Services (SAPS) Cluster Commander Maj-Gen Daniel Mtombeni, assured the Carrim family that no stone is being left un-turned in the extensive search for the 76-year-old father of five.

Carrim’s car, a Mercedes-Benz E300, which he was driving at the time, was found torched extensively near the Hennops Road (R511) outside Atteridgeville on Friday.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, who is also spokesperson for the distraught family, said no ransom demand has been made.

“We appeal to the public to come forward with any information. Someone, somewhere, somehow knows something. Omar’s car was found torched. It appears we are dealing with a dangerous syndicate,” said Abramjee.

“The family appeals to the abductors to release Omar unharmed. He is on chronic medication and he has a heart condition.”

Abramjee said the family’s appeal has also been conveyed to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Carrim left his business premise along Pretorius Street in the city centre before 6pm on August 3, heading home. His family became anxious when he did not arrive. He was wearing a navy blue jersey and grey trousers.

For the Pretoria police, Mthombeni also appealed for information which would lead to a breakthrough in the case. He urged community members, with any information, to contact any nearest police station or to call Crime Line.

Related Stories
Baby in coma after bakkie ploughs into shack 31.7.2017
TMPD officer on the run after allegedly killing girlfriend 24.7.2017
The Citizen Pretoria office on fire 19.7.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Proteas’ nightmare tour mercifully ends but that’s not the point
Cricket

Proteas’ nightmare tour mercifully ends but that’s not the point

SABC declares Dlamini-Zuma ‘Mini-Zuma’
Eish!

SABC declares Dlamini-Zuma ‘Mini-Zuma’

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement
South Africa

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money
Eish!

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money

readers' choice

Confirmed: Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa end engagement
South Africa

Confirmed: Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa end engagement

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

LISTEN: Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana allegedly confesses to slapping woman
South Africa

LISTEN: Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana allegedly confesses to slapping woman

Former Rhythm City actress Mary Makgatho has died
Celebrities

Former Rhythm City actress Mary Makgatho has died

Just 26 ‘no-confidence’ ANC MPs may be enough to vote Zuma out
South Africa

Just 26 ‘no-confidence’ ANC MPs may be enough to vote Zuma out

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.