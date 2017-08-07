Search intensifies for missing Pretoria businessman, 76

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane on Monday met the family of Pretoria businessman Omar Carrim, who went missing after leaving his Home Hyper City shop in the CBD on Thursday last week.

Nkosi-Malobane, with Tshwane West South African Police Services (SAPS) Cluster Commander Maj-Gen Daniel Mtombeni, assured the Carrim family that no stone is being left un-turned in the extensive search for the 76-year-old father of five.

Carrim’s car, a Mercedes-Benz E300, which he was driving at the time, was found torched extensively near the Hennops Road (R511) outside Atteridgeville on Friday.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, who is also spokesperson for the distraught family, said no ransom demand has been made.

“We appeal to the public to come forward with any information. Someone, somewhere, somehow knows something. Omar’s car was found torched. It appears we are dealing with a dangerous syndicate,” said Abramjee.

“The family appeals to the abductors to release Omar unharmed. He is on chronic medication and he has a heart condition.”

Abramjee said the family’s appeal has also been conveyed to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Carrim left his business premise along Pretorius Street in the city centre before 6pm on August 3, heading home. His family became anxious when he did not arrive. He was wearing a navy blue jersey and grey trousers.

For the Pretoria police, Mthombeni also appealed for information which would lead to a breakthrough in the case. He urged community members, with any information, to contact any nearest police station or to call Crime Line.