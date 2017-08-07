Abandoned car leads police to a house robbery syndicate

An abandoned vehicle led police to foil a house robbery syndicate where a 27-year-old man was arrested in Nellmapius, Mamelodi.

Silverton police spokesperson Captain Jan Sepato said the police responded to an alert of an abandoned gold VW Polo Vivo. Investigations into the vehicle revealed that the car was linked to house robberies in Tembisa and Ivory Park.

Police followed up on information that led to a shack in the area where a young man was found guarding suspected stolen properties.

“Apparently the young man was living next door and was asked to guard the shack and the properties. He led us to another property in Extension 4, where more stolen goods were found.”

A member of a syndicate was found and arerested on the property. Sepato said the man and his two accomplices were linked to four house robberies in the past month.

“We worked with Ivory Park police who contacted the house robbery victims. The victims positively identified the stolen properties as theirs. These included Plasma TVs, electrical equipment and sound systems. All stolen property was valued at R400 000.”

He said police suspect the vehicle was stolen.

“A case of possession of stolen properties was opened in Silverton while Ivory Police will link the suspect to the house robberies. The other two suspects are still at large. We appeal to the public with any information to come forward