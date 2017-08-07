 
menu
South Africa 7.8.2017 05:08 pm

Thousands take to streets in Cape Town to call for removal of Zuma

ANA
Several thousand people took to the streets of Cape Town on Monday under the “Unite Behind” banner as the country geared up for the latest vote on the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma. PHOTO: Andrea Chothia/ANA

Several thousand people took to the streets of Cape Town on Monday under the “Unite Behind” banner as the country geared up for the latest vote on the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma. PHOTO: Andrea Chothia/ANA

A further two marches are scheduled to take place in the city on Tuesday.

A crowd of several thousand people under the ‘Unite Behind’ coalition took to the streets of Cape Town on Monday afternoon as the country geared up for Tuesday’s much-anticipated vote on the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

The march – one of several planned for the city over Monday and Tuesday – took place as speaker Baleka Mbete announced she would allow a secret ballot for Tuesday’s vote on the motion of no confidence in Zuma.

Monday’s protest by a coalition made up of civil society organisations, religious organisations, members of the legal fraternity, and ordinary citizens, wound its way from Kaizergracht Street to the parliamentary precinct.

A number of organisations and businesses, including the SA First Forum, Women on Farms, Sygnia, the Right2know campaign and Equal Education took part in the march that sought to bring pressure to bear on MPs to vote for the removal of Zuma.

A woman from Salt River, who gave her name as Fagmieda, said: “We here for what we believe in, we don’t believe in our leader. I am ashamed to say that I voted for people who sold us out, they see us as pounds and rands, not as people. Land for people, not profit, we must reject every political diversion and govern us according to the constitution.”

A further two marches are scheduled to take place in Cape Town on Tuesday, one by the local African National Congress region in support of Zuma and one by opposition parties against his continued leadership.

Western Cape police said they would be out in full force during the demonstrations and have set up a provincial joint operations and intelligence structure (ProvJoints) “in anticipation of score of of people descending on the city centre”.

“Business owners are advised to exercise discretion in relation to operating hours on the days in question. March organisers and participants are urged to conduct themselves within the parameters of the law,” South African Police Services said.

“As law enforcement agencies within the ProvJoints, we recognise citizens’ right to protest. However, the right to protest comes with responsibility. Destruction of property, looting and other unlawful conduct will not be tolerated.”

Related Stories
ANC confident its MPs will vote against ‘frivolous motion’ in Zuma 7.8.2017
Police out in full force ahead of Zuma vote as first protest gets under way 7.8.2017
Zuma derides ‘crazy’ SACP and its ‘shallow’ grasp of Marxism 7.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement
South Africa

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money
Eish!

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money

EFF: Mbalula must display same Wanya Tsotsi energy in Manana case
South Africa

EFF: Mbalula must display same Wanya Tsotsi energy in Manana case

Just 26 ‘no-confidence’ ANC MPs may be enough to vote Zuma out
South Africa

Just 26 ‘no-confidence’ ANC MPs may be enough to vote Zuma out

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC
South Africa

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC

readers' choice

Confirmed: Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa end engagement
South Africa

Confirmed: Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa end engagement

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

LISTEN: Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana allegedly confesses to slapping woman
South Africa

LISTEN: Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana allegedly confesses to slapping woman

Former Rhythm City actress Mary Makgatho has died
Celebrities

Former Rhythm City actress Mary Makgatho has died

Just 26 ‘no-confidence’ ANC MPs may be enough to vote Zuma out
South Africa

Just 26 ‘no-confidence’ ANC MPs may be enough to vote Zuma out

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.