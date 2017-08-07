Baby found dead in a bin in Bloemfontein

A newborn baby girl was found dead wrapped in a plastic bag in Bloemfontein on Monday, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Nick Dollman said a cleaner found the baby in a bin at one of the bathrooms at a mall in the Willow area in Bloemfontein.

“Reports from the scene alleged that a cleaner had found the package and then called for help. The incident and preceding events will for part of a police investigation,” he said.

“Netcare 911 paramedics assessed the baby girl but tragically it was obvious that the child had died quite a while before. Documentation pertaining to the death was completed by Netcare 911 and handed over to authorities at the scene.”