Baby found dead in a bin in Bloemfontein

A newborn baby girl was found dead wrapped in a plastic bag in Bloemfontein on Monday, paramedics said.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Nick Dollman said a cleaner found the baby in a bin at one of the bathrooms at a mall in the Willow area in Bloemfontein.
“Reports from the scene alleged that a cleaner had found the package and then called for help. The incident and preceding events will for part of a police investigation,” he said.
“Netcare 911 paramedics assessed the baby girl but tragically it was obvious that the child had died quite a while before. Documentation pertaining to the death was completed by Netcare 911 and handed over to authorities at the scene.”
