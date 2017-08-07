 
menu
South Africa 7.8.2017 03:35 pm

Solidarity condemns attack by KFC six, cautions against double standard

ANA
A man attacking another at a KFC drive-through in Montana, Pretoria. Image: Facebook

A man attacking another at a KFC drive-through in Montana, Pretoria. Image: Facebook

The organisation said the behaviour of the alleged aggressors complicated the fight to stop racism.

The Solidarity movement on Monday condemned the actions of six men who assaulted a black couple at KFC in Montana over the weekend.

A video showing six white men assaulting a black couple in the drive-through of KFC in Montana in Pretoria after they requested them to move forward went viral on social media last week.

Chairperson of the Solidarity Movement, Flip Buys, said in a statement that the behaviour of the alleged aggressors complicated the fight to stop racism.

“Afrikaners cannot rage against Malema’s racist threats on the one hand, but at the same time tolerate this kind of behaviour. Racism must be fought in all its forms. These types of actions by apparent extremist individuals, gives the ANC a reason to find all white people guilty of racism with the help of new legislation, and to condemn and judge them as racist criminals.”

Buys said that people guilty of such assaults deserved to be subject to the full force of the law.

“If people commit themselves to such bad behaviour and actions, the good work that the rest tries to achieve becomes undone. Everyone realises by this time that certain racist behaviour will be proclaimed from the rooftops. Rather refrain from such behaviour and work on mutual respect and recognition,” said Buys.

The woman was heard repeatedly screaming in the video as the men attacked them. Four of the six men had been arrested.

“Four suspects were arrested and appeared before [the] Pretoria North Court this past Friday. One was granted bail while three are still in custody. The three suspects will do a formal bail application next week Friday [August 11],” Captain Kay Makhubele said on Sunday.

Two of the men were allegedly involved in the incident were still reportedly on “the run”.

ALSO READ:

UPDATE: Another arrest after KFC Montana attack

Related Stories
WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through 5.8.2017
Bird flu: Food chains don’t chicken out 6.7.2017
International fast-food outlets foreign, yet familiar 10.12.2016

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money
Eish!

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money

EFF: Mbalula must display same Wanya Tsotsi energy in Manana case
South Africa

EFF: Mbalula must display same Wanya Tsotsi energy in Manana case

Just 26 ‘no-confidence’ ANC MPs may be enough to vote Zuma out
South Africa

Just 26 ‘no-confidence’ ANC MPs may be enough to vote Zuma out

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC
South Africa

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation
Athletics

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation

readers' choice

Confirmed: Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa end engagement
South Africa

Confirmed: Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa end engagement

LISTEN: Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana allegedly confesses to slapping woman
South Africa

LISTEN: Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana allegedly confesses to slapping woman

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

Wayde van Niekerk saves South Africa’s blushes
Athletics

Wayde van Niekerk saves South Africa’s blushes

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through
South Africa

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.