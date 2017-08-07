Solidarity condemns attack by KFC six, cautions against double standard

The Solidarity movement on Monday condemned the actions of six men who assaulted a black couple at KFC in Montana over the weekend.

A video showing six white men assaulting a black couple in the drive-through of KFC in Montana in Pretoria after they requested them to move forward went viral on social media last week.

Chairperson of the Solidarity Movement, Flip Buys, said in a statement that the behaviour of the alleged aggressors complicated the fight to stop racism.

“Afrikaners cannot rage against Malema’s racist threats on the one hand, but at the same time tolerate this kind of behaviour. Racism must be fought in all its forms. These types of actions by apparent extremist individuals, gives the ANC a reason to find all white people guilty of racism with the help of new legislation, and to condemn and judge them as racist criminals.”

Buys said that people guilty of such assaults deserved to be subject to the full force of the law.

“If people commit themselves to such bad behaviour and actions, the good work that the rest tries to achieve becomes undone. Everyone realises by this time that certain racist behaviour will be proclaimed from the rooftops. Rather refrain from such behaviour and work on mutual respect and recognition,” said Buys.

The woman was heard repeatedly screaming in the video as the men attacked them. Four of the six men had been arrested.

“Four suspects were arrested and appeared before [the] Pretoria North Court this past Friday. One was granted bail while three are still in custody. The three suspects will do a formal bail application next week Friday [August 11],” Captain Kay Makhubele said on Sunday.

Two of the men were allegedly involved in the incident were still reportedly on “the run”.

