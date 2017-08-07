 
South Africa 7.8.2017 03:04 pm

Officers injured in Durban N2 shootout on the mend

CNS reporter
Megan Moonsamy and Viresh Panday are on the mend following the N2 shootout. Picture: Northglen News

Megan Moonsamy and Viresh Panday are on the mend following the N2 shootout. Picture: Northglen News

One of the brave policemen also took to Facebook where he thanked the public for their prayers and well wishes.

Both policemen who were rushed to hospital after the chaotic N2 shootout, near the Queen Nandi offramp in Durban on Friday, have been discharged and are making a full recovery.

Speaking to the Northglen News on Monday, Viresh Panday, a member of the Hawks, said he was lucky to be alive, and had only sustained a few lacerations to his head.

He said his colleague from the National Intervention Unit (NIU), Megan Moonsamy suffered a fractured cheek and sustained multiple lacerations.

Panday hailed his colleague, Donovan Naidoo, as a hero after the NUI member jumped out of the wreck and stood watch over the two injured policemen.

He said Naidoo even assisted with the apprehension of the last two suspects.

According to Panday the incident unfolded after they spotted the Mercedez-Benz, which matched the description of a vehicle that had been circulated among police. It had been stolen during a home invasion, he said.

The brave policeman also recently took to Facebook to thank the public for their prayers and well wishes. In the post, he even apologised for the traffic jam. His post has been shared over 270 times.

Caxton News Service

Three dead, two cuffed following shootout on N2 in Durban

