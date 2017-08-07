Manana allegedly assaulted another woman at Ermelo night spot – report

According to an employee who works at Nesto Shisanyama and Lounge, Manana had visited the place and allegedly got into a fight with a woman outside the establishment.

Speaking to Times LIVE, the employee said they had no footage of the incident, as it had occurred outside. However, he had spoken to both Manana and the alleged victim, and they had appeared to have resolved the matter.

“It seems the matter was resolved … I don’t think it is necessary to bring it up again‚” he said.

Manana has since apologised for slapping Mandisa Duma at Cubana Lounge in Fourways. They had an argument, and Manana assaulted her and a friend who tried to intervene. Duma sustained injuries to her face, neck and ear.

A video of the assault has been circulating on social media, while audio of Manana admitting to the assault has also surfaced.

In his apology, Manana says he apologises to the women of SA, government and all of South Africa.

“Regardless of the extreme provocation, I should have exercised restraint. That shameful incident should not have happened. I know that my actions and those of the people in my company have disappointed and hurt many people in the country.”