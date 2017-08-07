This shameful incident should not have happened – Manana

An apology has been issued by Manana after a video of him slapping and assaulting two women at Cubana Lounge in Fourways, in the north of Johannesburg, emerged over the weekend.

Audio of Manana confessing to slapping one of the women also surfaced on social media. The incident occurred after a debate on the ANC presidential race came up, and an argument ensued, with Manana responding with violence towards the women.

In his apology, Manana apologises unreservedly to Mandisa Duma “her family, the government of South Africa and all South Africans and women in particular”.

“Regardless of the extreme provocation, I should have exercised restraint. That shameful incident should not have happened. I know that my actions and those of the people in my company have disappointed and hurt many people in the country.

“As a leader, I should have known better and acted better. I will subject myself fully to the process of the law and give it my full cooperation,” said Manana.