DA calls for Manana to resign

The Democratic Alliance (DA) have called for the deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana to immediately apologise and resign following his alleged assault of a woman at a nightclub in Johannesburg.

Hlomela Bucwa, DA member of the portfolio committee on higher education and training, said the alleged assault was condemned in the strongest terms.

“In our country which is plagued by unacceptably high levels of gender-based violence, this behaviour only seeks to normalise and perpetuate violence against women.

“While we welcome that a criminal case has been opened against him, this is simply not enough. Deputy Minister Manana must immediately apologise and then resign from his post. He is clearly unsuited to hold it,” said Bucwa in a statement on Monday.

Bucwa added that members of parliament who breached the Ethics Act must also be investigated by the public protector.

“The DA will, therefore, report Deputy Minister Manana to the Public Protector for breaching section 2.1 (d) of the Executive Ethics Code, which states that Members of Parliament must act in all respects in a manner that is consistent with the integrity of their office or the government.

“The DA stands in solidarity with the victim and others who have been affected by gender-based violence. We will continue to work for a society where elected leaders do not feel they can attack women and get away with it,” said Bucwa.

Meanwhile, DA MP John Steenhuisen tweeted on Monday: “This is not new [behaviour] by #MduduziManana a year ago he assaulted and threatened one of my female MP’s in Parliament. Case opened no action”.

The most recent incident reportedly happened at Cubana early Sunday morning following a heated argument about the African National Congress (ANC) succession debate. The woman allegedly called Manana gay before the alleged assault ensued.

The assault reportedly continued outside in a parking lot. One of the complainants, identified as Mandisa Duma, said she reported the assault at the Douglasdale Police Station. Photographs showing bruises on her head, neck and leg circulated on social media on Sunday night.