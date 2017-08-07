 
South Africa 7.8.2017 12:51 pm

Take action against deputy minister – Shabangu

ANA
Minister Susan Shabangu addresses the gathering at the WASP project launch, photo: Supplied

Minister Susan Shabangu addresses the gathering at the WASP project launch, photo: Supplied

All those who remain silent in the face of violence are accomplices to that violence, says Minister Susan Shabangu.

Minister of Women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu on Monday condemned the alleged assault of a woman by higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana, and urged police to take action against him.

Shabangu said she had listened to a sound clip circulated on social media, purported to be Manana’s admission to slapping the woman, Mandisa Duma.

”In the clip, Manana is heard telling Duma’s brother that he slapped her for identifying him as a member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersexed (LGBTI) community. We are also aware that an assault case has been opened, and that SABC journalist, Lumko Jimlongo, has made a statement to the effect of witnessing the incident. We are proud of Lumko and condemn those who stood by and watched,” Shabangu said in a statement.

“All those who remain silent in the face of violence are accomplices to that violence. I urge that the assault case against the deputy minister of Higher Education and Training be attended to with urgency.”

The incident reportedly happened at Cubana early Sunday morning following a heated argument about the African National Congress (ANC) succession debate. The woman allegedly called Manana gay before the alleged assault ensued.

The assault reportedly continued outside in a parking lot. Duma said she reported the assault at the Douglasdale police station. Photographs showing bruises on her head, neck and leg were posted on social media on Sunday night.

WATCH: Deputy minister of higher education assaults two women

