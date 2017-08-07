 
menu
South Africa 7.8.2017 01:23 pm

Land invasion increases rapidly in Govan Mbeki Local Municipality

Sifiso Mathebula
Land invasion is increasing in eMbalenhle, Mpumalanga. Picture: Ridge Times

Land invasion is increasing in eMbalenhle, Mpumalanga. Picture: Ridge Times

More than 500 illegal shacks have been erected in eMbalenhle, Mpumalanga.

The number of residents who are invading Extension 22 in eMbalenhle, Mpumalanga, is increasing rapidly.

This is according to the Ridge Times, which reports that more than 500 shacks have been erected in the area and are now close to a river.

It is alleged that each resident paid R100 to the leaders for administration purposes before they erected their shacks.

Invasion of the area began earlier this year and was led by an activist and EFF member, who made it clear he was not backing down on the issue of land grabbing.

In the past, he told the Ridge Times he would never stop encouraging residents to invade land: “The municipality must give land to the people and stop making excuses. The elderly do not have homes. The municipality told us last year the land was not good enough for people to live on, but they are currently building RDP houses on it.”

This is the third land invasion in the area after Marikana in Kinross and Marikana in the Mandela Section.

The Community Policing Forum urged the municipality to implement bylaws because the illegal squatter camps are contributing to crime.

They said where the shacks are situated, the roads are bad and police vehicles cannot get into those areas when a crime is reported.

They said most of the occupants in these areas are foreigners.

Joseph Mhlongo from the Community Policing Forum said land invasion increases daily in the area.

Caxton News Service

ALSO READ: 

Residents losing their homes to criminal syndicates

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Gauteng human settlements department condemns land invasions 2.7.2017
Malema’s Free State land invasion case postponed 5.6.2017
Two EFF members in cells for land invasion plans 29.1.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money
Eish!

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money

EFF: Mbalula must display same Wanya Tsotsi energy in Manana case
South Africa

EFF: Mbalula must display same Wanya Tsotsi energy in Manana case

Just 26 ‘no-confidence’ ANC MPs may be enough to vote Zuma out
South Africa

Just 26 ‘no-confidence’ ANC MPs may be enough to vote Zuma out

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC
South Africa

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation
Athletics

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation

readers' choice

Confirmed: Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa end engagement
South Africa

Confirmed: Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa end engagement

LISTEN: Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana allegedly confesses to slapping woman
South Africa

LISTEN: Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana allegedly confesses to slapping woman

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

Wayde van Niekerk saves South Africa’s blushes
Athletics

Wayde van Niekerk saves South Africa’s blushes

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through
South Africa

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.