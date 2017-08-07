No ‘extraordinary’ security for no confidence vote – parliament

Parliament on Monday said it had not planned for “extraordinary security measures” during the National Assembly’s debate on the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

The debate takes place on Tuesday, and speaker Baleka Mbete is set to reveal on Monday afternoon whether the vote will be by “secret ballot” or not.

Weekend media reports said Parliamentary Protection Services employees held separate meetings on Saturday and that representatives of the State Security Agency, the SA Police Service and the Presidential Protection Unit were involved.

“This is untrue and it is regrettable that Parliament was not given an opportunity to provide clarity and comment on these claims, which the newspaper said it had obtained from several unnamed sources,” Parliament said in a terse statement.

It said an earlier media report on security arrangements was clarified by parliament, which said the meeting referred to had been merely one of a series of joint coordinated meetings to prepare for the 2018 State of the Nation Address.

“Arrangements for the State of the Nation Address always start well in advance of this signature event in the country’s political calendar.

“Parliament wishes to reiterate that no extraordinary security measures have been planned for Tuesday when the National Assembly is scheduled to consider the Motion of Confidence in President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Jacob Zuma.”

Several civic organisations and political parties will march outside the parliamentary precinct on Tuesday.