Zuma derides ‘crazy’ SACP and its ‘shallow’ grasp of Marxism

President Jacob Zuma has taken a swipe at the SA Communist Party (SACP), accusing its current leaders of not fully understanding the dynamics affecting the ANC-led tripartite alliance.

Speaking at the weekend at the unveiling of the statue of former SACP and ANC stalwart Harry Gwala, in Caluza, outside Pietermaritzburg, Zuma said some leaders of the communist party had a shallow grasp of Marxism.

“These days we hear communist leaders whenever they speak, especially when they see the cameras, they say all sorts of things, including that the alliance should be allowed to fail,” Zuma said.

“What is that? When people say that we see that they are politically immature. We could challenge those crazy things they say, but we choose not to, because that could lead us to being associated with their craziness,” he added.

Last month, the SACP – which has been increasingly frustrated with the ANC under Zuma’s leadership – resolved to contest for state power independent of the governing party at its 14th national congress. However, the party announced it would not immediately break away from the ANC.

The SACP has also called for Zuma to step down from office and dismissed reports at the weekend that it would support the president in the debate on a motion of no confidence in parliament on Tuesday.

Harry Gwala understood that the alliance between the ANC and the SACP was hard-earned and built through sweat, Zuma said.

He said struggle veterans understood ANC politics and did not confuse his leadership roles, even though he was also a member of the SACP. He said “politically mature” communists would never celebrate the challenges faced by the alliance.

