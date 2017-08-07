Fourth attempted murder at Glebelands Hostel in just over a week

A man was shot and wounded at Umlazi’s Glebelands Hostel on Sunday night, bringing the number of attempted murders at the violence-riddled complex to four in the last eight days.

“A case of attempted murder was opened at Umlazi Police Station after a 39-year-old man was shot and wounded at Glebelands Hostel yesterday at 19:00. He was rushed to hospital for treatment,” said Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.

She said the South African Police Service (SAPS) were appealing to residents to “resolve their differences in a peaceful manner and not attack each other”.

“Police officers are deployed in the hostel, and they can also assist in intervening in solving differences.”

The attack comes just four days after a 30-year-old woman was shot and killed at the massive hostel complex, which houses about 22,000 people.

That murder occurred hours after Parliament’s police oversight committee met at Umlazi Police Station to discuss violence at Glebelands.

At that meeting, the committee heard that there had been 12 murders inside the complex this year, 12 attempted murders and five acts of intimidation.

On 31 July, three men in their early 30s were shot and wounded, and on July 26 a 32-year-old man and 52-year-old woman were shot and killed within minutes of each other, although police were not clear if the incidents were related.

The oversight committee visited the ill-famed hostel on Friday – the second high delegation visit in less than a month to do so.

In July, members of the Moerane Commission investigating political violence in KwaZulu-Natal also visited the hostel.

During its July sitting, the commission heard allegations that the hostel was a base for hitmen that operated throughout the province, sometimes under police direction, in politically motivated killings.

Witness and rights activist Vanessa Burger told the commission that more than 90 deaths in the province could be linked to the alleged Glebelands hitmen.

During the political oversight meeting on Friday, SAPS indicated that it would appear before the Moerane Commission, although a date had not yet been set.

The commission resumes on 16 August in Mayville, Durban.