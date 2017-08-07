 
menu
South Africa 7.8.2017 09:51 am

Fourth attempted murder at Glebelands Hostel in just over a week

ANA
The notorious Glebelands Hostel. PHOTOS: ANA

The notorious Glebelands Hostel. PHOTOS: ANA

The murder occurred hours after parliament’s police oversight committee met at Umlazi Police Station to discuss violence at Glebelands.

A man was shot and wounded at Umlazi’s Glebelands Hostel on Sunday night, bringing the number of attempted murders at the violence-riddled complex to four in the last eight days.

“A case of attempted murder was opened at Umlazi Police Station after a 39-year-old man was shot and wounded at Glebelands Hostel yesterday at 19:00. He was rushed to hospital for treatment,” said Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.

She said the South African Police Service (SAPS) were appealing to residents to “resolve their differences in a peaceful manner and not attack each other”.

“Police officers are deployed in the hostel, and they can also assist in intervening in solving differences.”

The attack comes just four days after a 30-year-old woman was shot and killed at the massive hostel complex, which houses about  22,000 people.

That murder occurred hours after Parliament’s police oversight committee met at Umlazi Police Station to discuss violence at Glebelands.

At that meeting, the committee heard that there had been 12 murders inside the complex this year, 12 attempted murders and five acts of intimidation.

On 31 July, three men in their early 30s were shot and wounded, and on July 26 a 32-year-old man and 52-year-old woman were shot and killed within minutes of each other, although police were not clear if the incidents were related.

The oversight committee visited the ill-famed hostel on Friday – the second high delegation visit in less than a month to do so.

In July, members of the Moerane Commission investigating political violence in KwaZulu-Natal also visited the hostel.

During its July sitting, the commission heard allegations that the hostel was a base for hitmen that operated throughout the province, sometimes under police direction, in politically motivated killings.

Witness and rights activist Vanessa Burger told the commission that more than 90 deaths in the province could be linked to the alleged Glebelands hitmen.

During the political oversight meeting on Friday, SAPS indicated that it would appear before the Moerane Commission, although a date had not yet been set.

The commission resumes on 16 August in Mayville, Durban.

Related Stories
Dutywa man stabbed to death by woman 6.8.2017
Man in court for allegedly lying under oath during councillor murder trial 2.8.2017
Man arrested for allegedly killing wife 2.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC
South Africa

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation
Athletics

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion
South Africa

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert
Entertainment

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book
Celebrities

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book

readers' choice

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through
South Africa

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

The SACP reiterates its call for Zuma to resign or be recalled
South Africa

The SACP reiterates its call for Zuma to resign or be recalled

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.